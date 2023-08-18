Jamie Lynn Spears Lets Slip a Shady Reaction to Britney & Sam Divorce News

Until a couple of months ago, Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, were totally at odds.

But then, in June, the two of them reconciled. That doesn’t mean that the past went away, but it was a positive sign.

Now, famously, Britney and Sam Asghari are divorcing after a little over one year of marriage.

Jamie Lynn knows. And, in her own way, she’s responding to the news in a subtly public way.

Jamie Lynn Spears was a guest on Good Morning America in January 2022. She was on hand to promote her memoir. (ABC)

On Wednesday, after the Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce news broke, everyone was talking about it.

People were talking about it. And so was People, who shared a throwback photo of the former couple in an Instagram post.

“Likes” are publicly visible on Instagram. And that means that, when Jamie Lynn smashed that like button, everyone could see.

For years, Sam Asghari enjoyed secondhand popularity. In August of 2023, that vanished overnight. (Instagram)

That was Jamie Lynn’s only public reaction to the news after it broke.

Britney Spears has yet to publicly comment. Oh, she’s on social media — but just talking about buying a horse and stuff.

Perhaps Jamie Lynn has learned from past mistakes, and is now tastefully waiting for her elder sister before diving into the topic.

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a video in July 2021 on Instagram. This is a still shot from it. (Instagram)

As we all heard about on Wednesday, August 16, Britney and Sam are over. Their marriage lasted about 14 months.

It was Sam who filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork.

He also asked that Britney pay spousal support — which reportedly was not part of their prenup — and cover his attorney fees in their divorce.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for about a year. The split has been ugly. (Instagram)

An alarming report claims that Sam Asghari is willing to blackmail Britney to sweeten his side of things in their divorce.

That is, of course, only a report — we have not seen any proof that he is making criminal threats against his estranged wife.

But, allegedly, he has vowed to release embarrassing information about her unless she pays him what he wants.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears didn’t make it very long as husband and wife. (Instagram)

Britney did not immediately open up about her divorce. She gave off a generally “unbothered” vibe on social media.

However, off screen, things are a little different.

Reports say that she has already hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser. She might be chill, but she’s not f–king around.

Jamie Lynn Spears has not been having a good time on social media lately after some not-unfair backlash, but at least her hair looks nice. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, we have all seen the infamous ups and downs of Britney’s relationship with Jamie Lynn.

For years, Jamie Lynn seemed happy to take advantage of her sister’s conservatorship — even referring to Britney’s $1 million condo as her own “vacation home.” It was disturbing.

However, in June, Britney shared that she had visited her sister on the Zoey 102 set. These family rifts seldom mend overnight, but people are rooting for the best for Britney. If she wants her sister in her life, then she deserves that joy.