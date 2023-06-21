Britney Spears Reunites with Sister, Makes Peace with Estranged Loved One

Has the hatchet been buried?

Jumping on Instagram Tuesday night, Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing on a boat with her husband, Sam Asghari.

In the lengthy caption affiliated with this footage, Spears surprised followers by revealing that she paid a visit to her sister, Jamie Lynn, last week on the set of the latter’s Paramount+ film reboot, “Zoey 102.”

As you likely read about on many occasions via celebrity gossip websites such as this one, Britney spent most of last year trashing the heck out of her sibling.

Britney Spears does her thing in this Instagram screen capture, which was posted on June 11, 2023. (Instagram)

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” wrote the superstar singer, adding as part of this post:

“I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!”

Using many emojis and referring to her spouse by his legal name, Britney added:

“This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year. I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now!!!”

Britney also met up with her mom in late May after saying some VERY harsh things about Lynne Spears back in the day for never speaking up or helping out when the artist was under a conservatorship controlled by her father.

This conservatorship lasted for 13 years and Britney referred to it as a form of “abuse” when speaking to a judge in 2021.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years,” wrote Britney just under a month ago.

“it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

As for Jamie Lynn?

During the release of Jamie Lynn’s 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Britney trashed the 32-year-old for trying to “sell a book at [her] expense” and unfollowed her on Instagram.

She wrote in January of last ear:

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs …

” I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

Jamie Lynn Spears unveiled her book cover and new title for “Things I Should Have Said.” The book’s original title was a direct quote from her sister’s lyrics. (Amazon)

This negative post was followed by another message from Britney in which she admitted in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter that she did love her sister no matter what, perhaps making it a little less surprising that the siblings recently reconnected.

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!” Britney said to and about Jamie Lynn.

“So go ahead and say whatever you want… it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!!

“You say you love me… yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!”