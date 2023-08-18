Meghan Markle Makes Unexpected Return to Social Media! Is This the Beginning of Her Comeback?

By just about any metric, Meghan Markle lives a pretty awesome life.

She’s married to a literal prince; she lives in one of the most beautiful places in the world; she has two lovely children, and she’s freakin’ royalty.

But in recent months, the Duchess of Sussex has been dealing with some unexpected PR setbacks.

In fact, following a series of mini-scandals, Meghan’s approval ratings are at an all-time low.

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland n Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Multiple polls indicate that she and Harry are less popular than ever on both sides of the Atlantic.

And the decline is beginning to hit the couple in the pocketbook.

Last month, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled, and there have been rumors that the couple’s lucrative Netflix deal may be next on the chopping block.

And how is the duchess coping with these challenges?

Meghan Markle poses with friends in this photo from August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Well, if the photo above is any indication, she’s not bothered in the slightest!

Yes, it’s been a while since Meghan has made an appearance on social media, but judging by her latest pic, everything is hunky-dory in Montecito!

The photo was posted earlier this week by Meghan’s longtime friend Kadi Lee.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

They were joined by a third friend, author Cleo Wade.

“Belated bday celebrations with these lovely muses,” Lee captioned the pic.

Yes, Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday back on August 4, but it seems she didn’t have time to catch up with her besties until this week.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

That makes sense, of course, as the duchess still has an awful lot on her plate.

The Sussexes are rumored to be plotting a comeback that will silence their haters and restore them to their rightful place as a beloved international brand.

The campaign kicked off in earnest this week with the announcement that a documentary about the Invictus Games — the athletic event for disabled veterans that was co-founded by Harry — will premiere on Netflix on August 31.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. But the couple continues to persevere. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It’s the latest project from Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, and if early buzz is any indication, the moving look at the duke’s passion project could go a long way toward reminding fans why they fell in love with the Sussexes in the first place.

The couple will always have their haters, of course.

But as the pic of Meghan smiling with her friends reminds us, the good in her life dramatically outweighs the bad.

And as long as she and Harry have each other, we’re sure they can tolerate the hate.