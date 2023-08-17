Sam Asghari Demanding More Money than Britney Spears' Prenup Provides, Threatening to Spill Secrets [Report]

Wednesday’s groundbreaking news was that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are over.

After one year and some change of marriage, Sam has filed for divorce. He’s citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Last year, Britney and Sam signed a prenuptial agreement. This would protect Britney’s fortune — and, they joked at the time, Sam’s shoe collection.

But an alarming new report says that Sam wants more than the prenup offers … and is willing to stoop to blackmail to get it.

According to Page Six, Sam Asghari wants Britney Spears to fork over more than their prenup provides for … or he’ll start spilling secrets.

Their insider reports that Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup.”

The source continues: “and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

Clearly disapproving, the insider adds: “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

The report does not detail how much Sam is seeking to collect.

We also do not know whether the current prenup has any provisions for the public disclosure of negative information. (Yes, some prenups do function a little like NDAs)

A separate inside source spoke to Page Six on the topic, and didn’t exactly dispute the claim.

According to this second insider, Spears’ team “protected” her in the prenuptial agreement.

In what we can only interpret to be calm tone full of veiled threat, this second source adds that their “parting will be respectful.”

Doubling down, this second insider comments: “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen.”

We should note that we’re cautious about secondhand reports that accuse someone of a crime.

Because blackmail is illegal. It does come up, even in non-celebrity divorces, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a crime. We certainly hope that there’s no truth to these alleged threats.

“Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” the insider then emphasized.

That is pretty standard fare for most prenups.

Prenups are good ideas even for people who aren’t millionaires. If you don’t make your own prenup, drawing it up as a couple (both with legal representation), then you’re putting your fate in the hands of whatever local divorce laws happen to be.

In this case, though, a prenup could mean saving Britney tens of millions. Potentially, anyway.

It seems that nothing can get her back the millions that her erstwhile conservatorship leeched away for well over a decade.

But while no spouse should find themselves homeless and penniless after a divorce, fourteen months of marriage shouldn’t be a retirement plan.