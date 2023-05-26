Britney Spears Opens Up About Reconciliation with Mom Lynne: Time Heals All Wounds!

Just days ago, Lynne Spears flew to L.A. to meet with Britney Spears, ending their estrangement.

Neither Britney nor her mother announced the visit, though a downright suspicious amount of Lynne’s itinerary became public immediately.

Now, however, the pop megastar herself is speaking out.

Not only is she confirming that the meet-up happened, she’s also sharing that it went really well. That’s amazing!

Late on Thursday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to speak about her reunion with her mother, Lynne.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years,” she announced.

Britney confirmed that “it’s been such a long time.”

Continuing her caption, Britney wrote that “with family there’s always things that need to be worked out.”

“But,” she characterized optimistically, “time heals all wounds !!!”

Part of the key to their meetup going so well was that Britney had a chance to speak directly with her mother about a lot of major, pent-up emotions.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time,” Britney reflected.

She expressed that “I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”

Britney then warmly gushed: “I love you so much !!!

Britney also included a postscript in her Instagram caption, highlighting her hopes for the future.

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!!” she wrote. This is, among other things, an acknowledgment that her conservatorship restricted her diet — limiting sodas and banning coffee.

In conclusion, Britney then suggested: “Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Lynne was not the architect of Britney’s conservatorship. She did not hold the reins of Britney’s life, micromanaging everything from her finances to her diet. And Lynne also did not force Britney to receive unwanted medical treatments or partner with dubious businesses.

But Lynne is Britney’s mom. She is on a long list of people who could, and should, have taken action sooner to help Britney.

Britney’s conservatorship robbed her of basic human rights for nearly 14 years. Now, it’s over, and she’s looking forward to the future.

Many of Britney’s long-term fans may struggle to understand why she would give her mother a second chance like this.

While Lynne did become an advocate for her daughter’s freedom at the eleventh hour, that was only after more than a decade of Britney’s conservatorship.

But what we have to remember is that this is all very complex.

Additionally, this isn’t the choice of any fan to make for Britney.

Kind of the whole entire point of Free Britney is that she can make her own choices … including whether to reconcile with her mom.

If this can lead Britney to happiness, we’re happy for her.