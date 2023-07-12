Britney Spears Teases First Memoir, Reveals Release Date and Cover

Britney Spears is prepared to tell her own story.

On her own terms.

This is how the singer has teased the release of her very first memoir… as Spears dropped the cover for “The Woman in Me” on Tuesday and also revealed the release date for what is likely to be a best-seller.

The following book will be available to purchase on October 24, 2023.

(Simon & Schuster)

Spears, of course, rose to fame way back in the day as a 16-year old.

She has been in the brightest of spotlights ever since.

We learned in April that Britney has signed a $15 million deal to pen a memoir, with a source telling Page Six at the time that her enemies ought to be scared.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” an insider told this outlet at the time.

“It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

Ah, yes, the conservatorship.

As you likely know at this point, Spears was under the extreme control of her dad for 13 years.

A judge finally terminated this arrangement in November 2021, following testimony by the artist in court that referred to the conservatorship as a form of abuse.

Britney is now in charge of her own life and her own career.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People Magazine this week.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year.

“We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney’s book will be published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

On the book’s website, Gallery writes:

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court.

“The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.

“The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Most recently, Spears made headlines for an awkward and sort of violent interaction with NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

In June of last year, meanwhile, the superstar married long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles in a star-studded ceremony that had Madonna and Drew Barrymore among the guests.

We can’t wait to read her account of everything that has transpired over the last several years and even decades.

We also hope Britney Spears is doing very well these days.

