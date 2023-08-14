Jade Roper Reveals Heart-Shattering Miscarriage: “I Am Forever Changed”

Jade Roper has opened up about something truly personal, and oh so painful.

On August 13, the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed via Instagram that she and husband Tanner Tolbert had been expecting their fourth child, a baby boy named Beau.

But they’ve since lost the child.

Roper has suffered a miscarriage.

Jade Roper cradles her baby bump in this photo. She suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” Roper said on Sunday.

“It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family.

“While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time.

“I am forever changed.”

Jade Roper included this photo on Instagram while announcing that she had lost her fourth child. (Instagram)

Roper uploaded photos of her baby bump and explained that she is still carrying the fetus.

“I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet,” the ABC personality wrote.

“I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.”

Truly awful. Truly tragic all around.

Jade Roper is pictured here with two of her kids and her husband. (Instagram)

Roper and Tolbert met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which debuted in August 2015.

They got married January 2016 in Dana Point, California… in front of such Bachelor Nation-related guests as Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins, Ali Fedotowsky, Andrew Firestone, Andi Dorfman, Carly Waddell and Nick Viall.

The spouses couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Emerson, in August 2017.

In July 2019, Roper added a son named Brookes, telling social media followers that she actually delivered in the closet of her home.

Fast forward to November 2020 and the Colorado native and her husband welcomed their second son, Reed.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Getty)

On Sunday, Roper concluded as follows:

“I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating.

“So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars.

“We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert attend The Season 6 Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars at Up & Down on September 22, 2016 in New York City. (Instagram)

Roper, sadly, lost a baby about four years ago as well.

“We actually got pregnant while on [Bachelor in Paradise], and we didn’t find out until after when I was back in Kansas City visiting him,” Roper said on YouTube in February 2019, adding of the miscarriage:

“At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know really how to process it,” she said. “It was so much so fast. In a really bad way, it was almost like this relief.

“It wasn’t really until after I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is, and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

Roper also suffered a loss the month before becoming pregnant with Brooks.

She and Tolbert hadn’t shared the news of Roper’s pregnancy prior to Sunday’s miscarriage announcement.