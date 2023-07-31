Todd Chrisley: Get Me Outta Prison! I Need to Go Home!

Todd Chrisley would like to go home, please.

The former USA Network star, who was convicted in July 2022 of multiple types of financial fraud, isn’t doing very well these days in prison.

As previously documented, Chrisley believes he is being mistreated as an inmate at FPC Pensacola in Florida, with both his attorney and his children recently alleging some harassment at the hands of fellow convicts — and possibly even by prison employees themselves.

Todd Chrisley has a weird look on his face in this picture from his USA reality show. (USA)

For example, lawyer Jay Surgent said last week that Chrisley has been photographed while asleep.

Surgent went on to tell celebrity gossip website TMZ that Chrisley’s living conditions are plagued by bad plumbing… possible mold… and no air conditioning.

On the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley and her brother, Chase, claimed that their parents are currently dealing with extreme heat, black mold and even — in Julie’s case — snakes next to her bed.

Yes, Savannah said on air that Julie Chrisley had to deal with “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” over at FMC Lexington, Kentucky … where she’s serving a seven-plus-year sentence for similar financial crimes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (USA)

Now, less than a year into a sentencing of well over a decade, Chrisley is apparently asking for be released from jail and placed in home confinement.

Over the weekend, Surgent told People Magazine the Chrisley Knows Best star “was making an application under the CARES Act to be released” for this purpose, but “his application was rejected.”

“He submitted it, but the person that was administrating it and was in charge of processing it, decided that she didn’t want to do that. She decided not to do it,” Surgent explains.

He went on to emphasize how, in his view, this was an unusual and unfair way of handling such an official request.

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show. (USA)

“It’s very, very unfortunate, and that matter is now being investigated internally, and we feel as though there was no reason why it should have not been processed, even in light of his prison term,” the lawyer went on.

Todd evidently cited the extreme heat conditions inside of his Florida penitentiary as the basis for his request.

Surgent told People that he and Julie are “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures” behind these federal, adding that “there’s no air conditioning, there’s no nothing” in their respective cells.

In addition to the home confinement application, both stars started the process to appeal their case in December before they reported to jail in January following their combined 19-year prison sentence for tax fraud.

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days. (USA)

Todd and Julie, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June 2022 when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Both have proclaimed their innocence on nume

Todd and Julie Chrisley should be in prison for a very long time. (USA Network)

On the final episode of his podcast before reporting to jail, Todd said:

“The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us.

“You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes.”

Indeed, Surgent brought up this appeal when speaking to People.

“We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing. It’s all in black and white actually,” he said.

“And their living conditions, both of them, he in Pensacola, she in Lexington, Kentucky, it’s an absolute ridiculous situation.”

a