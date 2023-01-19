Todd Chrisley Sends Final Message Prior to Prison Stint: God Will Set Me Free!

Todd Chrisley is doing his best to maintain hope.

On Tuesday, the USA Network personality surrendered to authorities in order to begin a prison sentence of over 10 years.

He and wife Julie were found guilty last summer of multiple types of financial fraud, with the former subsequently ordered to spend 12 years behind federal bars… and the latter seven years.

The reality stars have insisted on their innocence all along, however, alleging as soon as they were arrested that a former business associate set them up.

On the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast — which was recorded before he and Julie reported to prison — the Chrisley Knows Best lead delved into his hopes for some kind of redemption.

“The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we just are still learning and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us,” explained Todd on air.

“You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes.”

Indeed, the couple’s legal team filed an appeal last year as soon as a jury reached its guilty verdict.

How likely is this appeal to succeed?

“You have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward,” Todd continued on the podcast. “And that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The rich, spoiled and entitled convict added that “there are so many more people facing far worse than what we’re facing.”

Still, he believes that what they’re going through will ultimately not last.

“I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd said.

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around.

“I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.

“We’ve intentionally not talked about the case because we’ve been asked not to. We’re going to let our attorneys do the speaking on that.”

Todd and Julie, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Todd reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday.

That same day, Julie entered Federal Prison Camp Marianna — a Kentucky facility that is two and a half hours away from where her husband will serve out his stint.

Like her dishonest husband, Julie also is hopeful that the pair will receive justice in due time.

“We do believe that this test will become a testimony,” the 50-year old said on the podcast.

“We do believe that there is purpose in this pain and we do not believe that this is the end of the road for us, that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives.

“We thank every person who listens to our podcast. We just thank you for that and thank you for your prayers.”