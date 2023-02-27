Nathan Griffith: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Arrested For Strangling Girlfriend

Generally, when there’s news involving Jenelle Evans’ idiot baby daddy Nathan Griffith, it’s not good.

And this latest update is certainly no exception to that rule.

Over the weekend, Griffith was arrested in Florida on charges of “Committing Domestic Battery by Strangulation.”

The felony charge is reserved for instances in which the accused “actually or intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other” or “causes great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement.”

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Nathan was booked into the Palm Beach County, Florida, Detention Center around 4 a.m.

Little is known about the attack, including the name of the victim.

According to TMZ, the victim identified herself as Nathan’s girlfriend, but nothing else is known about her at this time.

Nathan married May Oyola last April, but it seems that that relationship has been over for so long that Nathan is already living with someone new.

You may recall that Nathan complained of being homeless in August of 2022, after May kicked him out during a fight.

Griffith took to Instagram to see if any fans would allow him to crash on their couch.

Not surprisingly, he didn’t meet with any luck.

Nathan was released on $2,500 bail on Saturday, and while we don’t know enough about the case to say what’s next, the former Teen Mom 2 star is likely facing some serious jail time.

It’s not the first time that he’s been arrested for assault, and the current case against him looks to be open-and-shut.

The 911 call was reportedly placed Nathan’s brother-in-law, William, who claimed Nathan told him on the phone he “lost it” and violently attacked his girlfriend.

Police say that Nathan was “uncooperative” and covered in “noticeable” scratches when they arrived on the scene.

They also noted that they observed bruises on the girlfriend’s neck.

“I’m 100-some pounds and he’s 250, how in the hell am I supposed to get him off me?” she asked at one point.

Authorities issued a no-contact issue that prevents Nathan from communicating with his ex in any way.

Griffith is due in court to address the no-contact order on March 27.

He’ll appear before a judge to answer to assault charges on April 20.

If convicted, the father of one could spend three to five years behind bars.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.