Nathan Griffith, Teen Mom 2 Alum, Arrested for Battery by Strangulation

Nathan Griffith is once again in trouble with the law.

The former Teen Mom 2 cast member, who shares a son named Kaiser with Jenelle Evans, was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and booked into the Clark County Jail for battery by strangulation.

TMZ was the first outlet to confirm this development.

Nathan Griffith has been arrested many times in his life. The guy needs some help. (Instagram)

Law enforcement sources tell this website that local police received a call around 9:15 p.m. last night and responded to a home where Nathan was staying.

After conducting an investigation, officers placed Griffith in handcuffs for allegedly committing the aforementioned battery against an unnamed family member.

Griffith, unfortunately, has a history of violence.

He was also arrested for assault (also via strangulation) this past February following an ugly incident with his girlfriend at the time.

Nathan Griffith wears a hat while doing an Instagram Live. (Instagram)

The charges against Griffith were dropped earlier this year.

Going back further, though, he was arrested and charged in December 2016 for assault/aggravated assault using strangulation after his girlfriend at the time claimed Nathan choked her after the two got into a fight.

In addition to numerous alcohol-related arrests over the years, Nathan was taken into custody eight years for domestic assault at the home he was sharing with then-fiancé Evans.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those. (Instagram)

Just over a week ago, Evans was actually asked about Griffith.

“Honestly I will say Nathan is dealing with his own issues at the moment,” she told a follower who asked about how often she has contact with her ex.

She added in this Q&A:

“He hasn’t seen Kaiser since Christmas.”

(Instagram)

Back in May, Jenelle told followers that Nathan is “a good dad when he’s around Kaiser, but to get him to visit is another story.”

Griffith also has quite the history with Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Way back in 2020, Griffith accused Eason of beating Kasier.

The former shared photos three years ago of bruises on the young boy’s backside, alleging that Eason was responsible for the marks.

He said that Kaiser had told him that David had hit him with a stick.

A few months later, though, Griffith either backtracked from these claims or decided the supposed incidents were no longer a big deal.

(Instagram)

“Jenelle is actually being a mother and she has been actively involving me in my son’s life,” Nathan told The Sun in September 2021, even adding:

“Every time I go to their house, David has done nothing but respect me.

“Maybe there is bad blood in our history — but I’m not going to let what happened in the past ruin what we have right now.

“I can’t complain.”