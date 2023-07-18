Kody Brown: Actually Spotted at Daughter’s Wedding!

We can admit when we’re wrong, celebrity gossip fans.

Earlier this week, we reported on Gwendlyn Brown getting married in Arizona to Beatriz Queiroz.

More specifically, we reported on Gwendlyn Brown getting married in Arizona to Beatriz Queiroz and seemingly NOT inviting father Kody Brown to join in the festivities.

This would have made sense, considering all the negative things Gwendlyn has said of late about her infamous dad.

Kody Brown did attend his daughter’s wedding after all. You can see him here in the background. (Instagram)

Look at the picture above, however.

Posted by Christine Brown (the proud mother of the bride), it featured Gwendlyn and her brand new spouse sharing a slow dance… and it also features Kody sitting in the background, holding a baby in his lap.

As it turns out, he was a guest at the wedding.

He was perhaps an awkward guest at the wedding, too, because Christine also uploaded the following snapshot, which depicts her, the newlyweds and Christine’s fiance, David Woolley, smiling for the camera.

Hard not to wonder whether David and Kody spoke at all.

Gwendlyn announced via Instagram on Sunday, July 16, that she and Queiroz had exchanged vows, simply celebrating the milestone with a PDA photo.

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” she wrote as a caption.

For months leading up to the wedding, Brown had been utilizing her YouTube account to watch old episodes of Sister Wives and to offer up some candid commentary about what she was witnessing.

Gwendlyn Brown is married! She shared this photo online to celebrate the milestone. (Instagram)

Often, this commentary centered on how much Kody has sucked as a parent.

“It’s terrible that I’m making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn’t really get that much,” Gwendlyn said this spring through tears after seeing Kody act in an affectionate manner toward his kids with Robyn.

“I don’t remember coming home from kindergarten or anything and seeing my dad being happy that I ate all my lunch, or that I made a friend at school, [it] was always my mom,” Gwen continued in this YouTube video, adding:

“It sucks that he was not there so much, but I’m happy for them.”

This is a photo of many of those who attended Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding. (Instagram)

Gwendlyn has also referred to Kody as useless.

In March, meanwhile, she trashed to her dad as a “massive misogynist,” elaborating:

“I’m just glad it’s not something I inherited because that would suck. I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas — which is not an excuse.”

“You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad’s opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that’s why I assume he chooses to think that way.”

While rewatching the aforementioned past episodes of the TLC series for her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn previously made it rather clear just who’s side she was on.

After her mom told her she was leaving her father?

“I was like, ‘You’re leaving? Good for you!’” Brown recalled in a December 2022 YouTube video of her response to Christine and Kody’s split.

“She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her.”