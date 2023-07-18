Isabel Roloff Shares Ultra-Rare Photo of Son Mateo Playing by a River

Even if she sometimes regrets it, Isabel Roloff shared a lot about herself with fans and followers.

She’s not personally a Little People, Big World star — but she knows that a lot of people have followed her and Jacob’s love story.

One thing that she and her husband share less of is their son, Mateo. They are respecting his privacy. Because he’s a person.

Every now and then, however, fans get a little glimpse of their precious one-and-a-half-year-old.

In June of 2023, on the eve of the Summer Solstice, Isabel Roloff shared this glorious and very floral sunlight photo. (Instagram)

This week, Isabel Roloff took to her Instagram Story to share portions of a cute family outing.

Some if it involved watching a performance. But, for followers, this was not the highlight.

Little Mateo, who will turn 2 years old in several months, spent time by the river on this sunny day.

In July of 2023, proud mom Isabel Roloff shared this photo of little Mateo Roloff enjoying the beauty of nature. She did this while continuing to respect his privacy. (Instagram)

As you can see, Mateo woere a blue shirt, what appear to be blue shorts or trunks, and a periwinkle fishing hat.

What a cute and smart way to protect his face, head, and neck from needless irradiation! And he’s so stylish!

“Then a quick river dip after,” Isabel shared in a caption across the photo. As you can see, the water was both calm and shallow — and Isabel was right near him.

Isabel Roloff shared this car selfie with her followers in an Instagram post. (Instagram)

As always, she did not show precious little Mateo’s face. This policy has prompted outrage and even some vile rumors from very strange people.

The truth is that Isabel and Jacob respect Mateo’s privacy enough to not plaster his face all across social media.

Remember, these aren’t just a pair of parents avoiding sharing pics of their preschooler. They’re public figures.

On her Story, Isabel Roloff celebrated a family “zoo day” trip featuring a rare glimpse at precious little Mateo Roloff. (Instagram)

That is why Mateo’s face wouldn’t just show up to a few hundred acquaintances, but thousands — or more — if they posted him.

And that is also why Jacob and Isabel both know the stakes when it comes to Mateo’s wellness and future.

Jacob grew up famous. He was a reality star as a child. And it was entirely against his will.

Isabel Roloff and Jacob Roloff took their son, Mateo, to the zoo on this snowy day. (Instagram)

Unfortunately, for now, forcing your child to become a reality TV personality before an audience of millions is legal.

(It’s not even the worst thing that parents can legally put their kids through! Truly, in so many ways, our world is a lottery based upon who your parents are — a lottery that most people lose)

Jacob was able to quit Little People, Big World at 18. Though he had every right to ghost his family for life, he has since reconciled with his parents.

Isabel Roloff, formerly known as Isabel Rock, holds 7-month-old Mateo while walking in the woods. (Instagram)

Jacob learned the hard way what it means for your parents to decide that your face will be famous. TLC-famous, but still.

He and Isabel aren’t going to put Mateo through that.

If Mateo one day wants the world to see his face, then that will be his choice. It’s not one that they will make for him.

Isabel Roloff hugs her son close in this photo of the occasional reality star and little Mateo. (Instagram)

There is also another angle. They have seen how little Mateo’s cousins are the subjects of intense scrutiny.

Hey, it takes a village to raise a child. Honest concern over a child’s health is not malicious. But sometimes, concern trolling and mom-shaming takes over.

There’s really no room for that with Mateo. And if too many people get weird about him playing by the river or whatever, Isabel and Jacob can just post even less of him.