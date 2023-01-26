Mykelti Brown Confirms Alleged Meri Brown Abuse: “I Got the Brunt Of It”

Mykelti Brown is pointing the finger at Meri Brown.

Earlier this month, Paedon Brown accused the Sister Wives cast member of abuse, telling blogger John Yates that Meri was “not nice” and that “abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

Yes, Paedon added, he was referring to act that went “past verbal.”

Shortly afterward, Gwendlyn echoed the thoughts of her brother, stating that Meri once got violent with Mykelti.

Now, meanwhile, the 26-year old daughter of Christine and Kody has addressed this rumor for herself.

“I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti says in a clip shared via Patreon.

“I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me.

“She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Mykelti went on to claim that that Meri’s abuse stopped when the kids “got old enough” and they were “able to fight back.”

She added:

“I honestly think I got the brunt of it. My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave.

“However, I think that we were all affected by her.”

Mykelti then explained that she has to occasionally deal with Meri in her “professional” life because they both sell clothes through ​LuLaRoe, noting that their relationship is “cordial.”

But nothing more than that.

“She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband’s or my kids’ lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up,” Mykeltiemphasized.

“I don’t think she’s a terrible person, but I don’t think she’s necessarily a nice person.”

Mykelti concluded the video by wishing Meri “the best.”

But YIKES, huh?

Meri has not directly touched on these accusations of abuse.

She did seem to take some shots at Paedon and Gwendlyn while sharing a social media post in honor of her birthday last week, though.

“Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world.

“Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner wrote via Instagram on January 16.

“On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.

“I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light.

“And today. I’m so grateful for today.”

Previous to making this statement, Meri and Kody released a joint statement in which they confirmed the end of their spiritual marriage.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the exes wrote, concluding as follows:

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

