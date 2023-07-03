Chelsea Houska Posts Pics From Set of Down Home Fab; Commenters Blast HGTV Star as "Unrecognizable"

Chelsea Houska should be having the time of her life these days.

Alongside her husband, Cole DeBoer, Chelsea is now filming the second season of her HGTV renovation show Down Home Fab.

It’s a dream come true for the South Dakota couple, who risked it all by quitting Teen Mom 2 in order to take a shot at a better life.

Unfortunately, for Chelsea and Cole, greater success has meant greater visibility — which, in turn, has meant a whole lot more criticism.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer prepare to shoot their HGTV show in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans are now convinced that Chelsea is addicted to plastic surgery.

And they feel the need to broadcast this theory every time Chelsea posts literally anything on social media.

Over the weekend, Chelsea posted several pics and videos to her Instagram page in celebration of her show’s second season getting underway.

Chelsea and Cole pose while filming the second season of their HGTV show. (Photo Credit: HGTV)

And her followers seized every opportunity to point out that she looks different from when she first became famous more than a dozen years ago.

“Unrecognizable,” one commenter wrote (there’s always at least one of these).

“Wow. She is unrecognizable here, if not for her voice I’d wonder if this was the same girl on Teen Mom,” another added.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer with their home renovation crew. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

UK tabloid The Sun went so far as to consult with a plastic surgeon, who confirmed that Houska appears to have had some work done.

“Chelsea looks obviously different to before,” said Dr. Richard Westreich.

“The main cosmetic work she has done is her lips and chin. I think there has been some lip filler and manipulation of the chin using filler as well. She’s not had a chin implant,” he continued.

Chelsea Houska snaps a selfie in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Chelsea previously had a cleft in her chin, like a dimple in the middle. But from around March 2022, it’s gone. I don’t see any real clefting of her chin.”

In addition to the remarks about her appearance, Chelsea was subjected to some rude comments about her show and the sort of content she posts.

“Is it just me or did anyone else think that what she does is so overpriced?? I seen one episode where it cost $15k to paint one room?? In South Dakota? No way,” one commenter wrote on Houska’s most recent post.

Chelsea Houska strikes a pose for her Instagram followers. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I’m sorry but I really don’t think you have good taste bc everything in your house is black even the house itself I’ve never watched the show and don’t care too,” another wrote.

“This is cringey,” a third chimed in,

Another person asked why Chelsea posts to Instagram but never interacts with her followers in the comments.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer on the set of Down Home Fab. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We think the answer to that question is pretty obvious.

Clearly, Chelsea’s comments section is a cesspool these days!

We don’t blame her for steering clear!