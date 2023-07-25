Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Moving Away From Montecito Following Conflict With Elderly Neighbor?

Throughout the first half of 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry endured one mini-scandal after another.

Beginning with the publication of Harry’s debut memoir in January, the Sussexes have been coping with a barrage of criticism and a surprising decline in popularity.

While this is far from the crisis situation that the British tabloid media has made it out to be, multiple polls have indicated that Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings are at an all-time low.

And the the PR setbacks appear to be taking a material toll.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

First, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season.

Shortly thereafter, there were rumors that the Sussexes’ deal with Netflix might be in danger.

Now, UK tabloid Express is reporting that Harry and Meghan are planning to move out of the swanky SoCal suburb that they’ve called home for the past three years.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

The move is not a result of financial constraints, however.

Quite the contrary, in fact, as the Sussexes are reportedly planning to upgrade by relocating to Malibu.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” one insider tells Express.

“They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there,” the source continues, noting that Meghan might be drawn to the A-list enclave as she contemplates a return to acting.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

“It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME.”

Interestingly, reports of a relocation come on the heels of a strange story in which a beloved neighbor of Harry and Meghan’s complained about some shabby treatment he received from the couple’s staff.

Frank McGinity is an 88-year-old US Navy veteran who created several short documentaries about the history of Montecito.

He says he attempted to gift copies of the films to Harry and Meghan, but was rudely rebuffed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb,” he tells The Montecito Journal.

“Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested,” McGinty continued, adding:

“The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘they’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighbourly.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

McGinty rather endearingly noted that he lives only a “tiara’s toss or two” from the Sussexes.

News of McGinty’s unpleasant experience is particularly surprising, as Harry has devoted much of his life to advocating for wounded and disabled veterans.

Obviously, Harry and Meghan are not responsible for every action taken by their staff, but hopefully they’ll take steps to make amends now that McGinty has gone public with his story.

It’s the right thing to do — and as a bonus, a gesture of apology make for great PR!

