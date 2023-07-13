Meri Brown Prepares for Major Changes, Says Something “Different” is Afoot

Meri Brown isn’t afraid of change.

She just isn’t sure exactly what sort of change lies ahead.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star shared yet another one of her cryptic and upbeat social media posts, initially writing “Fun in the California sunshine? Yes please!!” as a caption to the following image:

Meri Brown pretty happy and relaxed in this photo of the reality star from the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

The mother of one, who has spoken out before about some sort of new path she hopes to forge, then continued as follows:

Living, laughing, doing, and being.

Living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose. Laughing with friends and feeling all the joy. Doing all the things that I’m able and capable of.

Being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am.

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

Brown has often shared messages such as this.

Even amid rocky times in her relationship with Kody Brown — which finally came to an end this past January — Meri would assure followers that she was doing just fine.

She would emphasize her independence and how she was aiming to take advantage of every millisecond of every day.

In this latest case, Meri did the same thing… while also teasing some sort of shift she’s looking forward to down the line.

You go, girl! Meri Brown is out and about in this photo. (Instagram)

“This is me. This is how I choose to live and be,” added Meri.

“Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go. There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot.

“The past year has been that for me.”

Clearly, without dropping Kody’s name, this was a reference to Meri and Kody terminating their marriage seven months ago.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” they stated at the time.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

Meri moved back to her native state of Utah awhile back.

She seems comfortable with having outgrown Kody and moved on with her life.

But now she also seems antsy and anxious. She seems like she wants something more

Meaning what, precisely? That’s the question.

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Concluded Meri this week:

I’ve recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something…. different. Details of the ‘different’ have yet to fully unveil themselves to me.

In due time I’m sure.

Until then, the me that I am right now will continue to embrace this beautiful thing called life, and will continue building and creating and serving.

There is so much to come….

