Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!

Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable.

Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.

Across the UK, birds and blokes might have experienced a bit of cognitive dissonance as they perused their morning newspapers while enjoying their breakfast beans.

The same columnists who have been bullying Meghan since the day she married Harry were now making wildly inaccurate statements about the couple’s Netflix special.

They claimed that the Sussexes had sullied the memory of the Queen and that the royals were outraged.

Some even went so far as to say that Meghan should be paraded naked through the streets of London.

Yes, that sick fantasy actually appeared in print, courtesy of bloated gasbag Jeremy Clarkson and the deranged vultures who run UK tabloid The Sun.

Obviously, it’s a nightmare situation for countless reasons, not the least of which is that the royals reportedly refused to watch the series, which means they’re getting their information about it from the press.

That might explain why Kate Middleton is so furious about the doc, even though she came out of it looking pretty good.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

So why is Kate so angry despite the fact that she was barely mentioned in the doc?

Well, like her husband, she’s probably mad about the scene in which Harry claims that William “scream[ed]” at him during a family meeting.

Obviously, that anecdote is not terribly flattering for Will, but it’s a pretty tame allegation compared to what some viewers were expecting.

Insiders say Will “isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” but note that he has cut off contact with Harry following the release of the documentary.

“He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job,” the source adds.

Again, it’s not hard to see why William might be a little miffed about the way he was portrayed in the series.

But it’s worth noting that Harry’s love for his brother was obvious during his interviews.

Perhaps William should sit down and actually watch the series before he makes up his mind to never talk to his brother again!