Matt Roloff to Little People Big World Fans: Pumpkin Season is ON! Plan Your Roloff Farms Trips!

Even before Matt Roloff’s explosive family feud with his sons, questions hung in the air for the Little People, Big World star.

Simply put, Roloff Farms’ future has been uncertain for a while. It’s not just a home and it’s not just a business. It’s both!

Last year, the Roloff family themselves suggested that 2022 might be their very last Pumpkin Season.

But Matt has a fun little surprise for fans.

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Instagram)

2022 could have been Roloff Farms’ final pumpkin season.

However, the business account — which Matt Roloff and daughter-in-law Isabel operate — dropped some exciting news.

Pumpkin season will return for 2023.

On October 7, 2017 Matt and Amy celebrated the opening of pumpkin season on their 110-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon. Caryn was there, too. (Instagram)

They have actually brought this up before — a couple of months ago, in fact.

“Yes, Pumpkin Season is happening this year,” the account noted during the spring.

“We’ve got a few questions about this, so wanted to confirm,” the IG account shared. “Mark your calendars, it’s on!”

“Yes, pumpkin season is happening this year,” Matt Roloff shared on Instagram in April of 2023. There had been considerable doubt, among fans but also among the Roloff family. (Instagram)

Now, in July, the official Instagram account has a new update — one that encourages fans to “plan those trips.” Nice!

“To answer the questions we are getting …” the post began by teasing.

The Roloff Farms account announced: “YES, we will be open for pumpkin season this year!”

Audrey may be biased, but she said “you either love pumpkin season, or youâ€™re wrong” in the funny caption to this very cute picture of her and her husband, Jeremy Roloff. (Instagram)

Wait, what happened with the land sale?

In May of 2022, Matt infamously put part of Roloff Farms up for sale.

The $4 million listing on 16 acres of land only represented a fraction of the total 109 acres.

However, it included the Roloff family’s former home, a red barn, the wooden pirate ship, the faux western town, and the faux medieval castle. Those last two are relics from the childhoods of Matt and Amy’s children.

In mid-April of 2023, Matt Roloff shared a fresh update on his future dream home. Construction on the Roloff Farms project had come a long way in one month’s time. (Instagram)

This was, the family acknowledged at the time, an incredibly personal choice … even though it was, ostensibly, a business decision.

For many years, Matt had suggested that he would like for his sons to take over management of the farm. He even waxed hypothetical about specific roles that they might play.

Then, suddenly, he made this choice … driving a wedge between himself and Zach. Jeremy had already given up hope that Matt would follow through. It seemed that he was right.

Amy Roloff is hooked up to the Internet here and responding to questions from her followers. (Instagram)

Last year, amidst this news, Amy Roloff discussed this “deeply personal” change for the family on YouTube.

“I anticipate this will be the last one,” she admitted about the then-upcoming 2022 Pumpkin Season.

To many Little People, Big World fans, this felt like more of an end of the era than Matt and Amy’s divorce or Jeremy’s departure from the show.

In early April 2023, Matt Roloff shared this selfie of himself with Caryn Chandler as they enjoyed a quick trip to Arizona. (Instagram)

At the time, Matt acknowledged that his decision was “hard” for him and for his sons, Zach and Jeremy.

“​​My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come,” he noted.

Matt then claimed: “Keeping ​​that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

We’re up close and rather personal with an unshaved Matt Roloff in this Instagram selfie. (Instagram)

After all of the anguish and family disagreements and panicking fans … Matt changed his mind.

Later last year, he took that portion of Roloff Farms off of the market.

Instead, he resolved to convert part of the property into a short-term rental. Like farming, this is another tool for monetizing land ownership.

By the middle of March 2023, Matt Roloff was happy to show how his new project on Roloff Farms was coming along. (Instagram)

So Matt is building his dream home with Caryn Chandler. He will routinely be neighbors with rotating, paying strangers.

But the good news is that Pumpkin Season is back on the menu, boys!

We don’t know how long this wholesome tradition will continue. But fans know to attend, if they can, while they can.