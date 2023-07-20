Jill Duggar Expresses Anxiety Over Upcoming Memoir: I've Been Crying and Praying Nonstop!

These are momentous times in the life of Jill Duggar.

In less than two months, Jill will publish her debut memoir, and we’re sure she’s experiencing some very mixed feelings at the moment.

There’s the excitement of becoming a first-time author, of course.

(No, we’re not counting the book Jill collaborated on with her sisters at the height of the Duggars’ fame. It’s pretty clear at this point that the ladies didn’t really write that one.)

Jill Duggar posed with her book on Instagram this week. But fans were more focused on her clothes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But there’s also the fear of how this book will affect her relationship with her family.

Jill’s book won’t hit stores until September 12, but it’s already enjoying major success in pre-sales.

The author has proven surprisingly adept at promoting the project, and her tactics are simple:

Jill is just being open and candid about the publication process, just as she is with most aspects of her life.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old opened up about the trepidation she’s feeling as she awaits the book’s release.

“Things got real when I printed off the manuscript for my book, #countingthecost …it was now one step closer to being out there,” she captioned the photo above.

“I cried and prayed over it. It’s been an emotional journey and one that wasn’t easy for me to write about,” Jill continued, adding:

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

“I hauled it around in this plastic baggie for awhile making final edits. My book, Counting the Cost releases Sept. 12th! Pre-order now!”

Clearly, Jill is excited about her literary debut.

But it seems that she’s experiencing some anxiety, as well.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And with good reason!

Jill cut ties with her parents several years ago, and this is not the first time that she’s spoken out about Jim Bob’s bizarre belief system, or the trauma that results from being raised in a cult-like environment.

But this is likely to be her most detailed account yet, and the mother of three is probably anticipating some pushback from her famously strict father.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Would Jim Bob ever go so far as to sue his own daughter?

It’s tough to say.

He knows it wouldn’t look good, but if he determines that Jill’s revelations have the potential to be more damaging to his brand than a nasty legal battle, it’s possible that the patriarch will file a libel suit.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Jim Bob has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to protect his reputation and his business interests.

It’s a fact that Jill knows all too well, having been forced to look on as her father helped to conceal Josh Duggar’s earliest sex crimes, even though she and her sisters were the victims.

That’s just one more reason that Jill deserves a world of credit for her incredible bravery in writing this book.