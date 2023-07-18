Kim Zolciak’s Friends Cannot Believe She’s Staying with Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak didn’t just take the public by surprise when she decided to reverse course a few days ago and stay with husband Kroy Biermann.

She reportedly took her very close friends by surprise as well.

And they’re none too happy about it!

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband can’t seem to decide what their future holds. (Instagram)

“Everyone is beyond annoyed because she made such a huge deal and acted like Kroy was the devil,” a source now tells Radar Online.

“She had everyone in her life drop everything to support her and listen to her complaints day and night — and suddenly she’s going back to him!”

Indeed:

On July 7, both Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed documents to dismiss their divorce petitions.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are deep in debt. But still deeply in love apparently! (Getty)

The news came not long after various reports indicated that Zolciak and Biermann were at MAJOR odds with each other.

For instance, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum requested that her estranged husband get drug tested because she claimed he smoked too much marijuana and endangered their children as a result.

Biermann then claimed that Zolciak was addicted to gambling.

In court documents obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets last month, the 37-year old requested that the Bravo personality be psychologically tested in the middle of their divorce battle.

Specifically, Zolciak has allegedly been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” Biermann wrote in the filing.

Seems impossible to believe now, but Kroy and Kim were once a very happy couple. (Instagram)

The pair had previously filed dueling divorce petitions in early May after 11 years of marriage.

Following the break up, Zolciak and Biermann called the police on numerous occasions.

In bodycam footage obtained by Radar Online, the exes can be seen talking to officers about their marital troubles.

At one point, Zolciak tells an officer about her fears that Biermann suffers from a traumatic brain injury due to his days playing in the NFL.

“I swear on my kids, this is not the man that I married,” she says in this footage.

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

Kim and Kroy apparently owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

The stars — who met in 2010 and who got married on November 11, 2011 — share four children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

Zolciak is also mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, from previous relationships.