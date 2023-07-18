Jordyn Woods Warned After Kylie Jenner Reconciliation: She Betrayed You Once!

Amidst Kylie Jenner’s recent alleged outings with a famous heartthrob, she has been harboring another secret.

Kylie and Jordyn Woods are hanging out again. And they began this silent rekindling months ago.

Reports insist that Kylie offered a full apology for throwing Jordyn under the bus to appease a raging, irrational Khloe.

But Jordyn’s fans are crying from the rooftops, begging her to not give Kylie another shot. It may simply be too late.

Jordyn Woods is gorgeous enough to hold her own beside Kylie Jenner, which is no easy feat for anyone. (Instagram)

Recently, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods publicly went on an outing together to grab some sushi.

A few years ago, that wouldn’t have been a big deal.

But, in 2019, an infamous incident involving Khloe’s serial cheating now-ex, Tristan Thompson saw Jordyn become the Kardashian family’s Public Enemy #1. Not Tristan — whom Khloe took back. Just Jordyn.

Khloe Kardashian exploded, screeching “LIAR” as a “joke” on Keeping Up With The Kardashians amidst one of her cheating baby daddy’s many scandals. But she did not seem to direct her public anger at him. (E!)

Apparently, Kylie and Jordyn have been privately hanging out for over a year.

Likely, that means that they reconciled some time in the first half of 2022.

Before the 2019 incident, they were besties. But the scandal resulted in Jordyn straight-up losing her home, as she had been living with Kylie. She also missed out on years of Stormi’s childhood.

Jordyn Woods shared a selfie in which she is radiating majesty while wearing a white necklace that spells out her name. (Instagram)

Right now, Jordyn Instagram comments have turned into a veritable chatroom.

And while a lot of social media is a little worse for wear these days, there is also chatter on embattled platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

A lot of people worry that Jordyn is making a colossal mistake by trusting someone who refused to take her side when she needed her most.

Jordyn Woods looks drop-dead gorgeous in what appears to be a cerulean blazer in this stunning car selfie. (Instagram)

Many had observed that, at least from the outside, Jordyn was “better and happier” during her post-Kylie life.

Others felt downright betrayed. They’d defended Jordyn so ardently after Kylie threw away their friendship, and now she’s just … back?

And they warned that history could repeat itself. The Kardashian-Jenner clan circles the wagons whenever there’s family drama. They’ll cut loose anyone who isn’t quite family.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Instagram)

Hilariously, some of Kylie’s followers also chose to warn her?

Apparently, some people really bought the whole “Jordyn woods is a femme fatale who tempted helpless Tristan Thompson into kissing her” story hook, line, and sinker.

And they think that if Khloe really takes back Tristan for the billionth time, this wily succubus will strike again. Laughable.

This is such a good meme depicting Jada Pinkett Smith (not pictured) defending Jordyn Woods that we had to gif it so that you could fully appreciate it. We apologize for the light mode iteration of Twitter, of course — 2019 was a different time. (Twitter)

Meanwhile, People reports that Jordyn didn’t just cluelessly allow Kylie back into her life.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” an insider explained.

This was before they started hanging out again. So they’re all good? Though we still have to ask … why is Jordyn the one doing the apologizing?