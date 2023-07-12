Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Cry and Feud in Police Bodycam Footage During Home Visit

Even though Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called off the divorce, they had a messy few months.

We don’t just mean that the Don’t Be Tardy alums said a lot of things that they cannot fully take back.

Both Kim and Kroy spoke to the police during their ongoing and extremely bitter split during the spring and early summer.

Now, there’s body cam footage from one of those house calls. It shows Kim warning that there’s something “wrong” with her “aggressive” husband.

You can see the video, direct from the Milton Police Department, below.

First, however, we can address what went down in the video. It’s not exactly a 4K masterpiece. Because it’s a bodycam video.

However, we can that, on May 2, it was Kroy who greeted the police at the door.

During this incident, which went down a couple of months before they opted to reconcile, Kroy asked the police to hold off on entering until they spoke to Kim in person.

(It may be a testament to their fame, zip code, and skin tone that they felt that they could instruct police during a house call … and that police complied)

Kim then approached in the night. She wore a bathrobe, and led one of the officers inside the house.

“Can I step in here?” the officer asked, making sure to get permission to enter the residence.

“Please,” Kim asked.

Speaking of her husband, she then alleged: “He’s f–king crazy.”

There was a lot going on. Kim was on the phone with her friend at the time.

She also had to calm down the family’s dogs, who were of course barking under the circumstances.

Once in the kitchen, Kim tearfully told the police that she had called 911 because of her current fight with Kroy.

Most people would not consider calling the police unless they, their home, or their business were in some sort of danger.

Did Kim call because of nonstop bickering? Yes and no, it sounds like.

“I can’t keep doing this every day of my life,” Kim said while wiping her eyes.

This fight is both sad and patently absurd. Because, as Kim explained, their dispute was over the bathroom.

Allegedly, Kim “refused” to leave the family’s master bathroom … even though Kroy wanted to shower.

Kim then said that Kroy had locked her out (that is more serious), which she alleged that he had done during past arguments.

“He has been so aggressive and so ugly,” Kim’s friend then described.

“He has been following her around the house,” the friend continued. “And she went down to the basement bedroom.”

We then heard that this has been ongoing “for a long time.”

Kim then spoke up, noting that she had warned Kroy that she would call the police the next time that “he does something to me.”

Apparently, she did not feel secure in her own home.

She shared that she had been sleeping in her daughter’s room due to the current state of hostilities.

Kroy reported to police that all that he wanted to do was shower. He didn’t seem interested on rehashing all of their drama.

He denied stopping Kim from calling 911. (Preventing someone from placing an emergency call is a crime)

This ugliness is in their past. But they will likely have to do a lot of talking to put these hurts behind them. Also? In a house that size, maybe two feuding adults shouldn’t even try to share a bathroom.