Tori Roloff Admits She's Still "Obsessed" with Zach Despite Marital Struggles

It seems that any time that Tori Roloff discusses her struggles, fans worry about her marriage.

That is understandable. After all, Little People, Big World viewers are familiar with their ups and downs.

This week, Tori and Zach marked their 8-year wedding anniversary.

And she wants the world to know that remains “obsessed” with her husband.

Tori Roloff snaps this couples selfie with husband Zach Roloff in a July 2023 pic as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary. (Instagram)

On Tuesday, July 25, Tori Roloff celebrated her wedding anniversary. She and Zach have been married for 8 years.

“Happy anniversary to my favorite human,” she gushed in a caption alongside several photos.

“I love being your wife,” she raved. “And I thank God all the time for you choosing me.”

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff take it easy in this July 2023 photo that they shared to mark their 8th wedding anniversary. (Instagram)

“Love you babe uh!!” Tori wrote.

Sounded out, that would be an affected manner of saying “baby.”

“8 years and three beautiful babies later,” she wrote, “and I’m still obsessed with you.”

In this beautiful caption on July 25, 2023, Tori Roloff celebrated 8 years of marriage. (Instagram)

Fans of the couple took notice.

After all, Tori has admitted to struggles — as a mother, in life, and as Zach’s wife.

On Little People, Big World, she spoke about this. This wasn’t all that long ago — the episode aired in December of 2022.

Tori Roloff stands side-by-side with husband Zach Roloff in a July 25 photoset that she shared in 2023. Happy 8 year anniversary! (Instagram)

For one thing, Tori opened up about how her maternal responsibilities have left her feeling exhausted. She has three kids!

Tori also expressed: “I feel underappreciated all the time.”

She then went on to add that “This is also an issue in our marriage currently.” That’s not uncommon!

Happily celebrating 8 years of marriage, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff pose with kids Jackson Roloff, Lilah Roloff, and Josiah Roloff in this July 25, 2023 photo. (Instagram)

“I’m literally pouring from an empty cup,” Tori characterized.

“Everybody wants something from me,” she acknowledged.

“If I don’t have anything to give,” Tori then shared, “the whole thing freaks out.”

Zach Roloff appears as a silhouette against the gorgeous water under the sweltering July sun. (Instagram)

Under that same anniversary post, Tori took to the comments to quash a well-intentioned but ultimately hurtful rumor.

“I’m not pregnant,” Tori quickly told a commenter who sought to congratulate her on a fictitious pregnancy.

You can see her tactful reply here. We have redacted the commenter’s name because, clearly, this was an accident — not deliberate shade.

In an Instagram comment under her July 25, 2023 anniversary post, Tori Roloff quashed hurtful pregnancy rumors as politely as she possibly could. (Instagram)

“I know you probably didn’t mean anything by this comment,” Tori assured.

“But we are done having babies,” she noted, “and I’m grateful to god for my body and what it has given me. Belly and all.”

Congratulations to Tori and Zach on their eight years of marriage.