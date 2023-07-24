Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are Fighting Again! Over Hurtful Bodycam Accusations!

A couple of weeks ago, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ditched divorce plans after reconciling.

At the time, we noted that affirming their mutual love would not erase all of the things that they had said during their split. And we were right.

Remember that recently released bodycam footage of Kim and Kroy? Well they saw it, too.

And their harsh words in that video have them fighting again. In other words, their old fights have resurfaced and could lead to another breakup. Already.

In May of 2023, Kim Zolciak appeared on police bodycam footage after a dispute with her husband. Things did not sound good at all. (Milton Police Department)

According to what people close to this latest marital strife tell TMZ, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are fighting again.

This time, it’s over something new — but it’s fallout from their old fights.

They called off their divorce, yes. But that was before they saw the bodycam footage of what they said when police visited the house.

Wait, so what’s the big deal about their messy bodycam videos?

It’s what they said about each other during the May 2023 visit from police.

Specifically, Kroy told police that Kim had a gambling issue. And Kim told police that Kroy had changed, possibly as the result of a traumatic brain injury.

We had already heard about Kroy’s allegations about Kim’s gambling.

But reading a report about his accusations in People or The Hollywood Gossip or Page Six is a far cry from video of him saying that.

Knowing that your husband essentially accused you of ruining your family’s finances is not the same as seeing and hearing it on video.

And from the other side, Kroy must have heard Kim’s accusation as an attack on who he is.

Traumatic brain injuries are extremely common and destructive in the football world. Even if they don’t kill someone, they can destroy their lives forever — in many ways.

Perhaps Kroy hated hearing his wife give voice to one of his greatest fears. Or maybe he just thought that it was a cruel thing to say.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at a Kentucky Derby hat contest on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York in this photo. (Getty)

At present, inside sources say that it wouldn’t be too surprising if Kim and Kroy were to break up again. Over their previous fights.

Keep in mind, it was only a couple of weeks ago when they both formally ended their divorce petitions.

This time, at least, insiders don’t expect them to rush into the formal aspects of divorce. Not this soon. But a breakup is a breakup.

We wonder if anyone at Bravo is wondering if they should have kept throwing money at these two.

This messy on-again, off-again marriage sounds a lot more interesting than an RV breakdown or whatever.

But even if Don’t Be Tardy were still running, there’s no guarantee that it would capture all of this drama. The butterfly effect of those Bravo checks might have kept things running too smoothly to be interesting. A real Catch-22.