Gwendlyn Brown: Robyn Mostly Sucks! And She Wants Nothing to Do with Us!

Gwendlyn Brown has set her latest sights on her stepmother.

Over the past several weeks, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody has been rewatching Season 17 of Sister Wives and offering her unabashed commentary on YouTube as she’s been doing so.

At various times, she’s trashed her dad for his behavior on these episodes and, well… don’t get her started on her brother.

When it comes to Robyn, however? Kody’s only legal spouse and, at this point, his only spouse period?

After checking out part two of the Season 17 tell-all special, Gwendly reflected this week on Robyn’s emotional claims that she’s always dreamed of having the extended polygamist family together.

Gwendlyn referred to this idea as “so lovely and so cute,” but added:

“I’m not sure that Robyn can be reunited with it… With Robyn, she’s made it very clear that she no longer sees herself as part of the family.

“I’m not sure if she’ll allow that to happen with her kids.”

On many occasions over the past year or two, Christine and other members of this family have accused Kody of strongly favoring Robyn over all other relatives.

In this case, Gwendlyn didn’t hold back in general with her feeling toward the polarizing TLC personality.

“She states that she wants us to be this big happy family but in my experience, that’s not true,” Gwendlyn told followers.

“She doesn’t feel like this perfect person to talk through your emotions.

“When she says she is and she claims it’s going to be this little one-on-one, it feels — at the risk of sounding like I’m accusing her of being this bad person — it feels manipulative to me.”

Gwendlyn Brown explains it all on her latest recap and commentary for Sister Wives. Awww, you can see what looks like the remnants of her Valentine’s Day behind her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

Back in December, Gwendlyn said she straight up doesn’t like Robyn.

So nothing she’s saying here should come as a shock to anyone who’s been paying attention.

Kody, for his part, never wants to hear a negative word about his favorite partner, though.

“If I ever have an issue with Robyn, it’s like, ‘Don’t ever disrespect Robyn again. She’s this perfect, magical, beautiful, wonderful being,'” Gwendlyn said on YouTube on her father’s response any time she attempts to bring up an issue.

Gwendlyn is also getting married at some point in the near future and says she invited Kody, Robyn and their kids.

“I don’t know if they’ll want to come,” Gwen revealed during an April 14 YouTube video posted to her channel.

“We’ve kind of been like, shunned, I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”

This is obviously hurtful if true, but Gwendlyn is trying to take it in stride.

“If I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them,” she told her subscribers this month.