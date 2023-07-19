Dina Manzo Unfollows Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas AFTER Quashing Feud Rumors

Just a few months ago, everyone was falling over themselves to insist that Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo weren’t feuding.
Joe Gorga had allegedly made up their disagreement out of thin air. Right?
Maybe not.
It now appears that Dina has unfollowed Teresa — and, for good measure, her controversial husband Luis. That’s new. And it’s not exactly no beef behavior.
Sometimes, drama plays out in the public square. Other times, it remains entirely private.
And then there are times when things happen in between — in silent yet conspicuous displays of hostility on social media.
That’s what seems to be at work here. Dina Manzo is not following Teresa Giudice or Luis “Louie” Ruelas on Instagram.
That is unexpected.
After all, there was a lot of work back in April to quash rumors that they weren’t getting along.
Maybe it was all just rumor at the time. But it’s now looking like that rumor has evolved into a fact.
What happened? We certainly do not claim to know.
But back in April, during an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we all heard about an alleged dispute.
Joe Gorga spoke about their conflict — and identified Luis as the architect of their falling out.
Specifically, Joe claimed at the time that Luis had “f–ked up another relationship in Teresa’s life.
How? Through a business deal with Dina’s husband, Dave Cantin.
When it went south, he claimed at the time, so did things between Dina and Tre.
At the time, we reported that someone close to those involved had told Page Six that this was untrue.
It wasn’t just that there (allegedly) wasn’t a conflict between Teresa and Dina.
Allegedly, their respective husbands “never” did any business each other, so there was no deal to fall through.
“There is no issue at all, zero issue,” the insider went on to insist at the time.
The source characterized Joe’s description of alleged events as being nothing short of “comical.”
Of course, this wasn’t just on Joe’s word.
In August of 2022, Teresa married Luis Ruelas. We’d say “for better or for worse,” but fans are struggling to see the “for better” angle.
Dina did not attend.
However, reports made it clear at the time that Dina did not wish to appear on camera. Bravo filmed the nuptials, so Dina bowed out. And Teresa, it seemed at the time, understood.
Dina herself spoke out late last year to confirm that she and Teresa were close.
She characterized their friendship as having its ups and downs, in phases.
If so, it appears that they are not on one of their “up” phases these days.