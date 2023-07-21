Alana Thompson Will Live with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell at College

We recently learned a lot about Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s college plans.

The recent high school graduate will be getting the heck out of Georgia for a more pleasant climate. And she has a scholarship!

She won’t be traveling alone, however.

17-year-old Alana revealed that she plans to bring boyfriend Dralin Carswell with her. They’re moving in together!

Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell stand outside. The couple’s age gap would raise fewer eyebrows if they were both adults, or perhaps if they were classmates. (Instagram)

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can watch below, Alana Thompson updated the world on her plans.

As we previously reported, she will be attending Regis University. There, she will be studying for

That means that she will be moving to Denver, Colorado.

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke excitedly about her future. (Entertainment Tonight)

During the interview, Alana shared that she plans to live “off campus,” even during her freshman year.

That’s probably not ideal for most people.

Even if an apartment is more comfortable, campus housing gives people built-in social support and helps them to immerse themselves in the university environment and culture.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon poses with her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson at the latter’s high school graduation in May 2023. Woohoo! (Instagram)

However, Alana Thompson — who has been a reality TV personality since childhood — is not “most people.”

She explained that she will be living off campus “for security reasons.”

And, Alana revealed, “because Dralin” is going with her to Denver.

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Alana Thompson poses alongside her reported boyfriend, 20-year-old college student Dralin Carswell. (Instagram)

“I think he’s more excited to move out there than me,” Alana gushed during the interview.

The 17-year-old added that she has been dating Dralin for “going on three” years.

Alana explained that 21-year-old Dralin has seen even less of the world than she has.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got all glammed up for prom in April 2023. (Instagram)

“He’s been in the exact same town [in Georgia] that I live in now for his whole life,” Alana explained.

“And,” she reasoned, “I think he’s just ready to experience something new, too.”

Going to college is an ideal time to experience something new. Even if you’re not actually attending the university yourself.

Alana Thompson’s older sister, who acted as her legal guardian for most of her teens, congratulated her 17-year-old sister on graduating high school. She recorded her sister’s special moment on stage. (Instagram)

Like so many of those entering college, Alana admitted that she felt very “nervous.”

In particular, she will be moving “halfway across the country” for college.

Still, more than anything, Alana affirmed that she feels “excited” for this next big step in her life.

Alana Thompson spoke to a fan via Cameo to send them well wishes. (Cameo)

Additionally, she knows that the stakes are high. She and Dralin will be moving in together for the first time.

“I think it’ll be good for us, honestly,” Alana speculated.

She went on to comment: “And I mean, I think it will be fun.”

Mama June: From Not To Hot star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson took to Instagram to share a look at her age-appropriate eyelashes. (Instagram)

Alana shared that she and Dralin have “definitely talked about the future.”

But she reassured her fans that she is in no rush to talk about marriage.

“I can’t say that [he’s the one] because I don’t know what life holds,” Alana wisely explained.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appears in a From Not To Hot: Family Crisis trailer, imploring her troubled mother to return home. (WeTV)

“Any day now, anything can happen — but I mean, I hope,” Alana expressed.

She added that she and Dralin will have a lot of things to “figure out in the long run.”

For an example, Alana revealed: “I don’t want kids, but he wants kids.” Yeah, if you don’t agree on that, marrying and hoping that the other will come around is a fool’s errand.

Alana’s mother and her sister (and guardian) were there.

Lauryn commented that “you don’t truly know somebody until you move in with somebody.” True!

June then noted: “I told her it’s either gonna make or break her and Dralin.” That seems likely!

Mama June and her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. (Instagram)

Obviously, some may be wondering about the legalities. Dralin’s age gap with Alana is too much for them to have ever been high school classmates, even in theory. It’s controversial.

We should note that Alana is mere weeks away from turning 18. Making this a moot point.

Additionally, quick research tells us that the age of consent in Colorado is 17. What was controversial “going on three years” ago will soon be a very normal age gap for two young adults.