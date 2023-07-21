Kylie Jenner Sends Plastic Surgery Message: I’m Not All Fake, Okay?!?

Kylie Jenner has heard it all.

And now she’d like to say something about it.

On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, the mother of two was taking part in a makeup and general glam session with siblings Kourtney and Khloe when she made an observation.

Kylie noted how she’s been seeing “so many young girls on the internet now fulling editing” their pictures to keep up with society’s beauty standards.

Kylie Jenner does have plump lips. She has admitted to the use of filters. (Instagram)

This, of course, is a tad ironic… considering Kim Kardashian was just called out for her blatant user of Photoshop.

But “I went through that stage too and I feel like I’m in a better place,” Kylie admitted on air, adding that “other people can still instill insecurities in you.”

For example?

Jenner said she never really had a complex about her ears … until her relatives started pointing them out and calling her “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Although Khloe explained the family did so because they always thought Kylie had cute ears, the 25-year-old said she “didn’t receive it like that.”

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

Instead…

“I received it as everyone’s making fun of my ears,” Kylie said. “That f-cked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo.”

Jenner explained how giving birth to her now five-year old daughter changed her point of view.

“I had Stormi and she has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them,” Kylie said. “Now, I wear an updo every carpet.”

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

In a subsequent confessional, Jenner added that she was always “the most confident kid in the room” growing up.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face — which is false,” she emphasized.

“I’ve only gotten fillers.”

Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

Back in April, Kylie said she had gotten too much work done on her lips and added at the time that she wants better for Stormi.

“I don’t want that to be a part of my story,” she said on this Hulu episode of the alleged procedures she has undergone.

Stating how “I’ve always loved myself, I still love myself,” Kylie added:

“I’ll always want everyone to love themselves.”