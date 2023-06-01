Tom Sandoval Melts Down Over Raquel Leviss Affair: Everyone Needs to Leave Us Alone!

The affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has become one of the most obsessed-over scandals in the history of reality television.

Ever since news of the Scandoval first went public back in March, Vanderpump Rules fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s reunion episodes.

And if you were hoping to see Tom get raked over the coals for his misdeeds, then you probably haven’t been disappointed.

Sandoval has basically been a piñata on that stage, and his buddy Tom Schwartz is pretty much the only one who’s refrained from taking a few whacks at him to see what’s inside.

Tom Sandoval got roasted at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Sadly, if you were hoping to see Raquel get similarly roasted, you might be feeling a little let down at this point.

Due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay, Leviss watched the first two installments from a trailer parked 100 feet from the studio.

She only took the stage at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, but Tom kept her up to speed during a lunch break visit to her outpost — and things got heated when a VPR producer had to remind the couple that they’re there to film a TV show, and are therefore not allowed to tell the camera crew to eff off.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I got emotional right off the bat and James has been exactly how I knew he would be. … He’s just, like, out of control,” Sandoval told Raquel during his visit to her trailer.

“Scheana is fully groveling to Katie because she wants to be back in the group. Lala, who literally does not give a flying f—k about either one of us, is calling me a narcissist. And they’re making both of us out to be pathological liars.”

Sandoval clearly thought of Raquel’s trailer as his personal safe space, but he encountered more criticism inside, when Leviss noted that he might not have been entirely honest with her about the dissolution of his relationship with Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“Clearly I only know what you’re telling me, but just, like, watching what you guys taped right now, it looks like you guys had this solid relationship,” Raquel said.

“I feel like she felt like you wanted to keep the relationship going because you never broke up with her.”

“Maybe we should have [been honest about our affair] earlier,” Sandoval lamely replied, to which Raquel responded, “You think?”

The Toms and Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

At that point, Tom announced to the production crew that he would like to speak with Raquel privately — which would sort of defeat the purpose of shooting a reunion special.

“I’m done filming, I need a break. I need a break from filming,” Sandoval fumed at the camera crew.

“I want to talk to [Raquel] without a damn camera in my face. You’re not understanding.”

The Toms and Scheana at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

When a producer stepped in and calmly explained to Tom how reality television works, Sandoval griped that he was in a “very delicate position right now.”

“I don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t either. We have to watch what we f—king say. Like, I don’t want that,” he shouted as he paced the parking lot.

The producer proceeded to point out that the rest of the cast was also being filmed on their lunch break.

Tom didn’t like that explanation, but there wasn’t much he could say in response.

The principal players of the Scandoval. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The guy probably expected a bit more professionalism from Sandoval — who has been making his living as a reality star a full freakin’ decade at this point.

But as he’s proven time and again this season, Tom’s greatest talent is disappointing people who thought they knew him.

And just when we thought dude couldn’t do any more damage to his own reputation, he goes and freaks out on one of the producers who helped make him famous.