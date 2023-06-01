Danny Masterson Found Guilty on 2 Counts of Rape

Danny Masterson is likely headed to jail for many decades.

On Wednesday, the actor was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape after his second trial on charges that he sexually assaulted numerous women in the early 2000s.

After jurors deliberated for more than a week, a third count of rape resulted in a hung jury — with only 8 of 12 jurors voting in favor of conviction, according to Variety and other celebrity gossip outlets.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyer Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

Masterson, best known for his main role on That ’70s Show, could face a prison sentence of 30 years to life for the two charges.

His next hearing is set for August 4.

The actor did not register much of a reaction to the verdict, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who noted that his family members were “fighting back tears” and that wife Bijou Phillips also began to cry in court.

“Can you maintain your composure? I know it’s hard. But if not I need you to step outside,” the judge said to Phillips in response to this emotional outburst.

Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court. (Getty)

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping a trio of women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

Since his arrest, the star has been out of jail on a $3.3 million bail.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021.

Back then, his attorney emphasized that Masterson was “innocent,” claiming “we are confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

Alas, the opposite occurred this week.

Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix “The Ranch: Part 3″at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty)

Said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Wednesday:

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all.”

“While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision.

“The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.”

Danny Masterson has always maintained his innocence. But he’s going to jail. (Getty)

Gascón continued:

“We also recognize that preventing sexual assault is critical and we will continue to educate the public on the importance of consent, healthy relationships and bystander intervention.

“We believe that by working together, we can create a safer and more just society for all.”

Masterson — who shares daughter Fianna, 9, with wife Bijou Phillips — has repeatedly denied all accusations.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” he told Us Weekly in a December 2017 statement, adding that he looked forward to “clearing my name once and for all.”