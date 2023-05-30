Tom Sandoval Lied About Breaking Up With Raquel Leviss, Had a Meltdown About White Nail Polish, Still Generally Sucks

Earlier this month, we reported that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had broken up after essentially ruining their lives with their illicit affair.

For some, it was a satisfying conclusion to one of the scandalous sagas in the history of reality television.

These people reasoned that since Tom and Raquel caused so much pain, they were undeserving of a lasting, loving relationship.

Others felt that since Tom and Raquel had basically detonated a nuclear bomb within their friend group, the least they could do was stick out the relationship so that all that destruction wasn’t for nothing.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Now, it looks as though we’ll have to endure that debate all over again, because there are many clues that Leviss and Sandoval are still dating.

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom was spotted speaking with Raquel on a plane shortly after his flight landed at LAX.

Fellow passengers could tell it was Leviss because her name was written large as life at the top of Tom’s phone screen, proving once again that this guy is not exactly a mastermind when it comes to concealing the details of his sketchy love life.

Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

Now, it could have just been a casual conversation between friends (with or without benefits), but this is not the first indication that Tom and Raquel are still romantically involved.

For starters, Ariana Madix revealed that Leviss still sends letters to Sandoval at home.

(Yes, Tom and Ariana still live together. We can only hope that that living arrangement will soon change for the sake of everyone involved.)

Sandoval admits that prior to his affair with Raquel, he cheated on Ariana with at least one other woman.

On top of that, reports that Sandoval had a new girlfriend turned out to be bogus, and the influencer now known as “Austin Girl” angrily denied those rumors in an Instagram rant.

Speaking of angry rants, Sandoval had a meltdown of his own over the weekend when a Vogue columnist joked that he had “ruined white nail polish” by making it his signature look the most recent season of VPR.

Tom Sandoval

“So sorry. Nothing I wear seems to ever look good on [troll emoji]…” Sandoval clapped back on Instagram.

“At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s–t.”

“Courage” is not the sort of word that usually comes up in feuds over nail polish colors, but Tom has always had a flair for the dramatic.

Ariana

As for Ariana — well, to say that she’s living her best life would be putting it very mildly.

According to branding expert Bernt Ullmann, Ariana is likely earning up to $30,000 for sponsored Instagram posts these days.

And her TV ads — like the Uber one in which Ariana croons “Good As Gold” alongside Scheana Shay and Lala Kent — might be paying as much as $200k.

Ariana Madix

Not bad for a woman whose claim to fame is a decade-old reality show that looked to be on the verge of cancelation as recently as last year.

Ariana’s thriving career is just one reason that so many believe the Scandoval was faked for publicity, but we’re not buying those claims.

After all, we’ve seen Tom’s acting reel — he’s not talented enough to pull off a con of this caliber.