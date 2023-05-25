Vanderpump Rules: The Wildest Cheating Scandal From the Show's Long History of Unethical Non-Monogamy

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen observed that just about every member of the show’s cast had engaged in infidelity at one time or another.



Cohen was trying to keep things in perspective as the cast lambasted Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.



Andy’s tactic didn’t work, of course, and Tom’s former friends spent the hour raking him over the coals for his misconduct.



But Cohen had a point:



Vanderpump has a documented a lot of cheating over the years — perhaps more than any other reality show.



In fact, the unethical non-monogamy has been going on so long that you probably forgot about some of the affairs.



Check out the list below for a full rundown of VPR’s most scandalous hookups:

1 The affair that started it all! Prior to VPR’s first episode, Scheana had a fling with actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Brandi Glanville at the time!

2 Scheana’s boss at SUR was Brandi’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump, and the drama surrounding the affair contributed to VPR’s early success.

3 At the end of that first season, Jax Taylor confessed to cheating on Stassi Schroeder and impregnating a random woman in Vegas! We should’ve known this show would continue delivering the relationship drama!

4 Next, in an act of revenge, Stassi hooked up with Jax’s fellow bartender Frank Herlihy while she was still dating Jax.

5 And before they were a couple, Tom and Ariana were friends with benefits. When they first hooked up, he was still dating Kristen Doute!

6 Of course, Tom wasn’t the only one gettin’ his cheat on. Kristen banged Jax multiple times while she was still dating Sandoval!

7 Adding to the messiness of the situation, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with a random chick in Miami known to fans as Miami Girl.

8 Ariana forgave Tom’s first affair. Little did she know it was a harbinger of things to come!

9 Not to be outdone by his business partner, Tom Schwartz cheated on Katie Maloney with several people — a fact he only admitted after their divorce.

10 Of course, Katie wasn’t blameless. She allegedly “motorboated” a stranger’s “D” during her marriage. But that might have been as far as it went.

11 Flash-forward to the beginning of Jax’s relationship with Brittany Cartwright: Taylor banged his SUR co-worker Faith Stowers shortly after Brit moved in with him!

12 Brittany and Jax got married despite his infidelity … and his million other red flags.

13 By his own admission, James Kennedy was “definitely boning” Jenna during his relationship with Kristen. And he appears to have hooked up with several other side-pieces over the course of VPR Season 4.

14 James and Lala Kent hooked up while she was dating Randall Emmett, and he was in a relationship with Raquel. Both relationships ended disastrously.

15 Sandoval admits that prior to his affair with Raquel, he cheated on Ariana with another woman, whose identity remains a mystery.