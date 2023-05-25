Vanderpump Rules: The Wildest Cheating Scandal From the Show's Long History of Unethical Non-Monogamy

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen observed that just about every member of the show’s cast had engaged in infidelity at one time or another.
Cohen was trying to keep things in perspective as the cast lambasted Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.
Andy’s tactic didn’t work, of course, and Tom’s former friends spent the hour raking him over the coals for his misconduct.
But Cohen had a point:
Vanderpump has a documented a lot of cheating over the years — perhaps more than any other reality show.
In fact, the unethical non-monogamy has been going on so long that you probably forgot about some of the affairs.
Check out the list below for a full rundown of VPR’s most scandalous hookups:
