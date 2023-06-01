Is Jen Boecher Dating Debbie’s Son Julian After She Gave Him Her Number?

As one final twist at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All finale, Jen Boecher gave out her number.

Yes, she was still with Rishi Singh. But between his mother’s opposition and his own hesitation, it was hard to imagine them working out.

She actually gave her number to Julian, Debbie Aguero’s son. Debbie seemed eager to set them up.

The Tell All filmed months ago. It’s now June. Are Jen and Julian an item, now?

During an earlier portion of the Tell All, Julian joined the cast to advocate for his mother — and to give Oussama a peace of his mind.

Like the rest of us, he had seen Oussama’s transparent lies and the way that he repeatedly insulted Debbie. After all of that, he still had the gall to flood Debbie’s phone with attempts to renew contact.

Like most of us, Jen was a big fan of Debbie. So she was visibly delighted when she saw Julian stand up for his mom. Debbie took notice, too.

Tell All specials film all day long and often well into the night, so they take numerous breaks. Off of the stage, Debbie and Julian hugged.

They also spoke … specifically about Jen. Debbie brought up her gorgeous castmate, whom she suspected was either single or could do better than being in limbo with Rishi.

She asked for Julian’s permission to slip his number to Jen. Despite feeling very put on the spot, he said yes. Why not shoot his shot?

Fast-forwarding to later in the Tell All, Jen and Rishi shared that they were talking again.

But Jen also had a miserable experience when Rishi’s mother and uncle joined the Tell All.

As you may recall, Rishi’s mom had some very unkind things to say about Jen. Repeatedly, she emphasized that she was “too old.”

It was rude and frankly cruel to harp on Jen’s age like that.

But what made things worse is that these were not just unkind words.

Rishi’s own family felt a ridiculous sense of entitlement — believing that they had the right to control his life, right down to whom he marries.

So, backstage, a tearful and angry Jen spoke to Rishi about this.

She very dramatically yelled “NEVER” in a way that we will never forget. As in, she will never put up with that kind of talk from Rishi’s mom again. And, if it happens again, she will never speak to Rishi’s mom again.

Those are big words from a woman ostensibly planning to marry Rishi. Meanwhile, he reassured her that she remains his “other half.” Of course, that’s been the case for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Daniele, Debbie, Gabe, and Nicole were all chatting about Jen and her relationship. They want happiness for her, but they — like most viewers — doubt that Rishi has the courage to follow through.

On stage, however, they tried to put an encouraging spin on things, reassuring Jen that “he can defy his mother.” That was Debbie.

Jen had her doubts. Marrying into a family that already hates you isn’t exactly a warm and fuzzy thought.

During a later break, Jen dished to Gabe that, despite her love for Rishi, she was trying to keep feelers out there. “Here’s the thing, I’m not letting opportunities pass me by,” she told him.

And then she noted that she “may or may not have given” her phone number to someone.

That someone? Debbie’s son, Julian. This happened off-camera, clearly.

Gabe’s reaction was priceless. He then told her that it was “good” that she was “testing the waters.”

“What’s not to like about him?” Jen remarked, explaining her thought process. “I just felt his vibe. He’s an attractive guy. He’s my age — like, you know, he’s probably a couple years younger than me.” And then there was the practical side of things.

“I think to a certain extent, there is something to be said for someone who lives in the same country and whose family doesn’t already hate me,” Jen then pointed out. “It’s really tough.”

However, it does not appear that Jen and Julian hit it off. Maybe they tried and struck out, but it seems more likely that they never got a chance.

Why? Because there are strong indicators on social media that Jen and Rishi are still together.

How many years will this on-again, off-again engagement last before either Rishi stands up to his family or Jen stands up for herself? That’s up to them.