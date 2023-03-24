Raquel Leviss Served Scheana Shay With Court Papers During Vanderpump Rules Reunion!

The long-awaited Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was filmed in Los Angeles yesterday, and based on the reports that have leaked from the set, it sounds like fans won’t be disappointed.

This, of course, was the first time that the entire cast assembled in one place since the news of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss went public.

Or, maybe we should say almost the entire cast.

As you may have heard, Raquel claims that Scheana Shay assaulted her when she first found out about the affair.

Scheana denies this, but Raquel insists the proof is in the “permanent scar” she’s now sporting above her left eye.

Anyway, Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana earlier this month, so the two women were not allowed to be on the set at the same time during the reunion.

Producers handled this obstacle by filming in two segments with two different seating charts.

But even though they were legally prohibited from interacting with one another, Raquel found a way to make her presence known during Scheana’s segment.

In a bizarre stunt, Raquel had Andy Cohen “serve” Scheana with “court documents” that turned out to be bogus.

“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning,” says Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, who is hilariously fond of using Leviss’ real name instead of her stage name.

“It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different,” Rahmani adds.

“There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website.”

Rahmani goes on to say that the document Scheana was handed didn’t even resemble a subpoena, or an official court document of any kind.

He explains that, for starters, there is “no file stamp in the top right corner” to render it official.

“This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team,” says Rahmani.

“If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends.”

Rahmani added that there is no way for Raquel to drop the order, and it will remain in effect until her hearing, which is scheduled for March 29

“It will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it,” he explained.

“And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

So it sounds like Scheana and Raquel might soon be in the same locale after all.

Here’s hoping a Vanderpump camera crew will be on hand for their day in court!