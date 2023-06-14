Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Cut Ties at RHONJ Season 13 Reunion

On the Reunion Part 3 for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s mess exploded.

But the bond between the siblings didn’t go out with a bang, but with a whimper.

After the yelling, the crying, and the flying accusations … Joe extended an olive branch. A limited one, but still.

Teresa rejected it. And the two siblings, at an impasse, severed their relationship.

Part 3 of the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion featured plenty of shady splitscreen as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice fumed at each other. (Bravo)

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice do not like each other. That is … not new information. Only the accusations and the specifics of their feuding seems to change.

The two were yelling over each other so much during Part 3 that it was hard to hear what they actually had to say.

Honestly? We probably didn’t miss much.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice were eager to throw down at the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion. And there was Andy Cohen, caught between them. (Bravo)

Just look at poor Andy Cohen during all of this.

Truly capturing what helpless misery looks like, he found himself sandwiched between the feuding factions.

Sure, that’s his job as a host. But usually, he’s moderating the discussions — not simply enduring a screaming match.

Andy Cohen’s palpable despair at the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion special really hit home for viewers. (Bravo)

Make no mistake — the husbands remained very much involved.

This is RHONJ, after all. The husbands play a major role on the series, and join their wives on the Tell All.

Joe and Luis clashed. But a lot of the conflict ended up being between siblings.

During a bitter exchange, Teresa Giudice announced that this would be the last time that she ever speaks to her brother. She was speaking to Melissa Gorga, but brother Joe Gorga was right there on the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion stage, too. (Bravo)

Teresa told Melissa that this — the Season 13 Reunion — would be the last time that she speaks to Joe.

Joe is her actual brother.

That was enough to take Melissa aback. Smiling with anger, she backed off so that Joe and Teresa could say their final words.

Melissa Gorga agreed to let the siblings speak as husband Joe Gorga condemned his sister’s cruel words on the Season 13 Reunion special. (Bravo)

Joe was quick to tell his sister that this is simply an awful thing for her to say.

Being angry is one thing. Severing ties is another.

There are plenty of good reasons to cut off a relative, even one as close as a sibling. But this mess? It has spiraled out of control. And it’s way out of proportion.

According to Teresa Giudice, her brother has cruelly “dragged” her “through the mud for 10 years.” Behind her, Luis Ruelas is looking less red than usual. (Bravo)

Teresa lashed out, accusing Joe of having “dragged” her “through the mud.”

For how long? “For 10 years,” she claimed.

It quickly became clear that Teresa is still fuming — and perhaps, has always been fuming — that the Gorgas joined RHONJ in the first place.

According to Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga all but ruined her life the moment that she joined RHONJ … a decade ago. (Bravo)

It really sounds like part of Teresa’s core point of contention is just that.

This was her thing, in her mind. Perhaps she viewed RHONJ as her fiefdom.

But she feels like Joe and Melissa ruined this, or at least took away from it, by joining.

Andy Cohen’s attempts to keep peace at the RHONJ Season 13 Reunion earned him a “shut up, Andy” from Teresa Giudice, who also called Melissa Gorga a “gaslighting” bish. She used less polite terminology, actually. (Bravo)

Andy’s attempt to keep peace and actually moderate the discussion were not a smash success.

“Shut up, Andy,” Teresa rudely spat. “She’s a gaslighting bitch.”

That is … genuinely just an unacceptable way to speak. We don’t even mean the part about Melissa. That too, actually.

At the Season 13 Reunion, Luis Ruelas appeared to threaten his brother-in-law. “Your day is coming,” he promised menacingly. (Bravo)

Luis blew his chances at feeling loved by his castmates (or viewers) a long time ago. Arguably just by being himself.

However, it looks like he’s hoping to instead be feared.

“Your day is coming,” he taunted Joe. This is the sort of vague, childish threat that viewers have come to expect from Teresa’s rubeus husband.

Teresa Giudice raises one talon at the Season 13 Reunion while calling her brother “disgraceful.” (Bravo)

Meanwhile, Teresa simply called Joe “disgraceful.”

She was referring to him and to his behavior.

Repeatedly, Teresa also brought up their deceased parents, invoking their names to suggest that they would feel ashamed of him.

Luis Ruelas taunts his brother-in-law at the Season 13 Reunion, telling him that it’s “just a matter of time.” (Bravo)

Again, microphones caught Luis’ attempts to sound menacing.

“Just a matter of time, Joe,” he muttered from behind Teresa. “Just a matter of time.”

He does sound a little bit like he’s plotting against Spider-Man.

Teresa Giudice stood up to scold her brother, Joe Gorga, at the Season 13 Reunion. Andy Cohen had to repeatedly ask her to sit back down. (Bravo)

In her desire to scold her brother, Teresa stood up.

Looming over Andy Cohen, she lectured Joe, putting him on blast.

Andy had to ask her to sit down, even gently pushing her away from him. Poor Andy.

Her voice cracking, Teresa Giudice tells her brother that she was “good to” him for years. She feels betrayed. (Bravo)

Teresa did eventually become tearful.

According to her, she has been “good to” Joe all of this time.

Now, she feels like Joe has betrayed her. And that she cannot forgive it — or him.

Calling it all “disgusting,” Teresa Giudice stormed off of the Season 13 Reunion stage. (Bravo)

Eventually, Teresa stormed off from the Tell All.

(Say what you will about her behavior, but her back does look fantastic)

She called Joe, and this entire situation, “disgusting.”

Sometimes, when people walk away, they want someone to follow them. Not Teresa Giudice. Not at the Season 13 Reunion, at any rate. She made that clear. (Bravo)

Teresa did not want anyone following her.

At first, we thought that she meant producers. They, obviously, would follow her along with camera crews.

But Teresa was referring to Joe. He and Melissa are the ones whom she has no desire to see.

Backstage at the Season 13 Reunion, Teresa Giudice declared that she doesn’t want anything to do with her brother anymore. (Bravo)

Backstage, she declared that she doesn’t want anything to do with Joe. She is washing her hands of him.

Andy and Gia both spoke to her.

For the record, Andy believes Gia when she says that she didn’t tell Joe that he could do better than Melissa. However, there is a possibility that there was an honest misunderstanding. And thus that no one is lying about this one issue.

On the Reunion stage, Joe Gorga laments that his sister will never let go of this fight. (Bravo)

With Teresa backstage, Joe expressed his sorrow and dismay that Teresa will not let go of her mindset.

If he’s the bad guy and her enemy in her mind, there’s nothing that he can do to change it.

Andy eventually was able to coax Teresa to return to the Reunion stage.

With his sister back on the Reunion stage, Joe Gorga offers an olive branch. Albeit one with boundaries. Sadly, it did not help. (Bravo)

“I will never say never. You’re my only sister,” Joe told Teresa while extending an olive branch.

“I am not happy with you, I am upset with you. I will always love you,” he affirmed.

Joe added: “If you got in a car accident tomorrow, I’m running by your side to the hospital. If you’re sick, I will pick you up if something happens.”

Teresa Giudice stopped her brother during his diplomatic moment, saying that he is not “honoring” her in the right way. It’s now or never, apparently. (Bravo)

“No!” Teresa barked. “Like Daddy said: you honor me when I’m alive, not when I’m dead. Now! Honor me now!”

Joe, she feels, is not doing that.

The two parted ways. And, seemingly, have not patched things up since they filmed. If anything, the situation has grown worse.