Audrey Roloff Sells Used Sports Bras, Swimwear to Fans

Even though Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s marriage isn’t perfect, that hasn’t stopped her from marketing it.

The Little People, Big World alum actually has a number of businesses. Not all of them hinge upon people going to her for marriage advice.

And not all of them are doing as well as she might have hoped.

Audrey is now selling used swimsuits and sports bras to fans for extra cash.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true! (Instagram)

Before we talk about why this is sort of complex for someone with Audrey Roloff’s personal brand, let’s begin with the facts.

In recent weeks, Auj has been adding a number of items for sale on Poshmark.

When last we checked, she had 523 offers. Which means that her fans (or people who’ve never heard of her) can swing by and purchase her clothes.

Under the name “Audrey’s Closet,” Audrey Roloff is selling hundreds of used articles of clothing and swimwear. (Poshmark)

She is selling swimsuits, sports bras, shoes, sandals, and leggings.

It appears that a high volume of these articles are used. That’s pretty standard when it comes to a resale site.

Audrey also allows potential customers to haggle via the “make an offer” option. Which makes it sound like she would simply like some convenient cash. Additionally, she has manually lowered some prices.

On her Instagram Story, Audrey Roloff shared a caption about upcoming plans with her husband … who remained out of town. (Instagram)

We want to make a couple of things clear about this.

First, say what you want about Audrey, but secondhand clothing is a good thing. The clothing industry is wasteful and destructive, and secondhand clothing (slightly) reduces the ecological damage.

Second, she is promoting it to her followers. So even if some might feel squeamish at the idea of selling clothes like this, she’s not keeping it a secret. She’s marketing to her audience.

Audrey Roloff looks a little stressed out in this photo of herself and her spouse, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff own The Roloff Company and Beating 50 Percent.

Both of these are businesses. They are influencers, but “influencing” on Instagram is more than just advertising a makeup brush here or a snake oil tea there.

You need a business to properly monetize your fame. Or multiple businesses. Auj and Jer did just that. And, earlier this spring, they filed to keep both businesses active.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff sure look happy in this photo. But that wasn’t always the case. (Instagram)

What is The Roloff Company?

According to their annual report: “We create marketing content, host a podcast, write books, and create resources for folks to live more intentional lives.”

And here is how they describe Beating 50 Percent: “Blog, podcast, promotional sales, promotional content, book sales.”

It’s date night for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. They try to go out together 52 times per year, every year. (Instagram)

For years, Audrey and Jeremy have received criticism for building part of their brand on marital advice. After all, their own marriage remains relatively young.

But that business is still going.

In contrast, Audrey’s Always More clothing brand went belly up last year. Audrey didn’t file to renew it in the state of Oregon, and it ceased to exist. There’s a lot of that going around in the Roloff family.

Audrey Roloff is makeup-free in this photo. She’s keeping it real for followers. (Instagram)

Audrey also sells essential oils, diffusers, and high priced CBD oil.

She owns More Than Oils, but it’s part of the multilevel marketing company, Young Living.

That is an extremely dubious business model, and a number of Audrey’s own fans have complained.

We grabbed this screen shot from a video of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff promoting some of their products on Instagram. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Audrey and Jeremy have also been working to renovate their mountain cabin.

The plan is that it will be a longterm source of revenue as they rent it out as an Airbnb vacation home.

Only time will tell if that pans out for them. They have chosen a very specific lifestyle for their family, and it does not come cheap.