Donald Trump Gives Predictably Bonkers Speech Following Arraignment, Crowd Serenades Embattled Ex-Prez For His Birthday

It’s a little surprising that we’re all at work today.

After all, it’s Donald Trump’s birthday, and the man had four full years in which he could’ve declared June 14 a national holiday!

Usually, the Donald can be counted on to seize any opportunity for self-aggrandizement, and we love an extra day off in summer, don’t we, folks?

Anyway, we’re talking about Trump’s big day because he celebrated it with supporters last night after delivering what might be one of the top five weirdest speeches of his career.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court on June 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As you’ve likely heard by now, on Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in Florida on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump wasted no time in addressing his latest brush with the law, speaking to a crowd of supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey last night.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. It’s a very sad thing to watch,” Trump began.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the club house at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The former president went on to allege that Joe Biden had his “top political opponents arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty.”

From there, sounding very much like a surly teen with a messy bedroom, 45 complained that he just hadn’t had time to go through all the boxes he had taken from the White House.

“I hadn’t had a chance to go through all the boxes,” he told the crowd.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a long tedious job. Takes a long time, which I was prepared to do, but I have a very busy life. I’ve had a very busy life. They make it more busy, because you’re always fighting,” Trump continued.

“These boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything.”

The thought that nuclear launch codes are mixed in with golf spikes and secret sauce-stained polos is not as comforting as Trump seems to think it is, but once the big man gets on a roll he can’t be stopped!

TDonald Trump dances to the music after speaking during his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But while the shaky arguments and unorthodox pronunciations were undeniably weird, the strangest part of the speech came when Donnie reminded the crowd that it’s his birthday week.

“Nice birthday, isn’t it?” he said to laughter from the audience.

“They were saying ‘Happy Birthday’ I was with Eric and Lara and the kids — ‘Happy Birthday, Grandpa’ — and I said ‘Oh great, just got charged with’ — they went for 400 years approximately [in prison],” Trump continued.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

(We hope he didn’t really say that to his grandkids, but who knows?)

“We’re gonna make it into the greatest birthday of all,” Trump then promised the crowd, as they launched into a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

We assume that was a weird way of saying his birthday present to himself will be successful presidential campaign … or something.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The odds don’t seem to be in Trump’s favor on that score, what with the multiple criminal trials and all.

But it’s worth noting that he’s the current frontrunner among GOP candidates.

And hey, if Big Don does manage to get reelected, we’re that much closer to a day off on June 14, 2025!