Did Gia Giudice Really Tell Joe Gorga He “Can Do Better” Than Melissa?

As we reported, this week’s portion of the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion will show Teresa Giudice storming off.

That might sound like a common occurrence. But what she’s screaming at Melissa? That’s extra special.

Meanwhile, part of the family’s beef was over how it trickled down to the nieces on both sides.

But Gia is claiming that Joe and Melissa told a major lie about her.

Bravo put up a shady splitscreen to highlight the animosity as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice tried to talk over each other at the Season 13 Reunion. (Bravo)

In part of E! News‘ sneak peek of the June 13 RHONJ Reunion, we got an advanced view at this ugly, bitter moment.

So, what sets things off? A previous point of contention within the feuding family members.

Andy brings up the claim that Gia Giudice, Teresa’s young adult daughter, once told Joe that he could “do better” than Melissa.

Frank Catania nodded beside Joe Gorga as Melissa Gorga brought up that one castmate seemed to feel the need to compile a dossier on all of them. (Bravo)

In the sneak peek, Teresa claims that she can debunk this allegation on the spot. Even though she has said much worse.

“I’m gonna call my daughter right now,” she announces to her castmates.

“So she can lie for you?” Joe Gorga asks his estranged sister. “Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?”

The Reunion special for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey lasted for three parts. They certainly had enough drama to fill the time. (Bravo)

If this were, say, a 90 Day Fiance Tell All, producers would have had Gia standing by. They would have brought her out, rather than letting Teresa call her.

But this is Real Housewives. And they absolutely let Teresa call Gia, who was obviously standing by to answer her mom’s call.

Andy then asks Teresa’s 22-year-old daughter very directly if she told her uncle that he could do better than her aunt.

Gia Giudice is wearing red to match mom Teresa Giudice at this Season 13 softball game. (Bravo)

“I called him regarding the wedding,” Gia explained to Andy. “Saying that he should do the right thing.”

In this case, it sounds like she meant that the right thing was to attend … even if the happy couple didn’t necessarily want him there.

(Look, you say that you don’t want him there on camera, we’re not going to forget, Luis)

Again disparaging his brother-in-law, Luis Ruelas says that he is â€œnot gonna lower myself to fâ€“king trash that does that.â€ (Bravo)

Gia told Andy that she had advised Joe “that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them.”

“And,” she continued, “my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle.”

According to Gia: “I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

Not everyone can pull off a yellow or gold dress, but Gia Giudice looks gorgeous in this 2023 photo. (Instagram)

Melissa feels upset over Gia’s denial.

“Why would he ever make something like that up?” she asks.

Teresa jumps in, telling Melissa “Because he’s married to you.” Ouch!

To the confessional camera, Melissa Gorga elaborated on the latest family betrayal. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Bravo)

This is all so personal and so complex and emotionally charged. Teresa becomes tearful.

“I just don’t understand this, I was always good to you,” she confronts her brother. “I always put you first.”

Teresa accuses: “We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t.”

Teresa Giudice had several firm points to make during the Season 13 Reunion of RHONJ. (Bravo)

Angry, hurt, and more, Teresa stands up and bolts from the stage.

“You’re f–king disgusting. Disgusting!” she screams. “This is not how I would raise my children, ever!”

Teresa’s screeching continues: “You should be ashamed of yourself. And don’t come following me!”