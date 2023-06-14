Tammy Slaton Walks on Her Own, Shocks Surgeon Who Changed Her Life

Tammy Slaton deserves heaps of credit for having transformed her body over the past couple of years.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star doesn’t weigh anything close to 1,000 pounds any longer; heck, she scarcely weighs half of that.

But while Tammy has earned every compliment and every supportive message that has come her way via social media and other outlets, the TLC personality also knows that she didn’t accomplish this feat alone.

She had the vital assistance of Dr. Eric Smith.

Tammy Slaton reunites here with the doctor who helped change her life. (Instagram)

Smith was the doctor who performed gastric bypass surgery on Slaton after she entered a rehab facility in Ohio in early 2022 and dedicated herself to shedding hundreds of pounds.

Upon seeing photos of a slimmed-down Slaton, Smith offered up his congratulations late last month on Instagram.

In a new video uploaded to her official account, meanwhile, the 36-36 year old surprised this surgeon by coming to his office and showing off the fact that she has at last ditched her oxygen tube and is even walking on her own.

“Something’s missing!” Tammy says proudly in the footage, pointing to her face as she strolls up and gives Smith an embrace.

(Instagram)

“No oxygen! That’s awesome!” Smith responds before the reality star shares that she’s been without it for two weeks at this point.

Smith referred to the moment, as you can see above, as the “best birthday surprise.”

As you can also see farther above, Tammy eventually posed for a photo with Smith alongside her brother Chris.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star continues to earn praise for her weight loss journey. (Instagram)

Slaton recently opened up to People Magazine about this journey, admitting that she came very close to dying at one time.

She was placed in a medically-induced coma and a ventilator and then…

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Slaton told the publication.

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo to her official Instagram page in May of 2023. (instagram)

Added the star in this same interview:

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine.

“I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Expect to learn more about Tammy’s progress when new episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters return to TLC, likely later this year.

We’re so very proud of how far she’s come!