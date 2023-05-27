Tammy Slaton: Look, No Filters! And No Oxygen Either!

Tammy Slaton has apparently heard your cries.

And she’s heeded your advice.

A few days ago, Slaton posted brand new photos of her weight loss journey — but she then got called out for using filters in these snapshots.

Fans pleaded with Tammy to just be her natural self, and here she is now. Abiding by these pleas.

(Instagram)

“Six beautiful photos of myself without filters,” the 1000-Lb Sisters star captioned the montage of images.

As you can see above and below, Tammy is wearing a white floral top and jeans jacket … along with her signature glasses and a silver necklace.

In the post, she’s in slightly different angles, showing for the first time the natural ridges and redness on her face — a pretty major contrast to filters she previously used to smoothen out her skin and even out her skin tone.

Oh, and one more vital thing?

(Instagram)

There’s no oxygen to be found!

Over the past few weeks, Slaton has given her fans numerous reason to applaud her success.

She doesn’t need a wheelchair anymore, for example.

She can also sit in the front seat of a car, a seemingly innocuous accomplishment; yet something Tammy couldn’t have done on her own last year.

(Instagram)

Slaton’s weight loss surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, commented on the post,:

“So proud of you.”

Elsewhere, television personality and podcaster Sarah Fraser wrote the following:

“Beautiful! Congrats on your health journey, you look amazing and you’re a star.”

(Instagram)

In March of this year, Slaton — who used to weigh north of 700 pounds — showed off her dramatic weight loss, sharing pictures of her leaner physique after losing nearly 300 pounds.

At the time, the TLC personality still needed assistance from oxygen tubes.

Not anymore, however.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Slaton said during the February 7 episode of her reality show.

“I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

(Instagram)

Slaton has since qualified for gastric bypass surgery.

Such dedication to her health, though, has unfortunately cost Slaton her marriage.

After exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham in November, she has now filed for divorce… allegedly because the two are VERY far apart in their journeys.

See that fella lurking behind Tammy Slaton in this photo? That’s her ex-husband, folks! (Instagram)

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a Sun insider previously claimed, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program…

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.”

Tammy Slaton probably shouldn’t be drinking Diet Coke. It’s not great for her. (instagram)

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Tammy made her summer mission clear for all (single men?) to see.

“I don’t give a f—k if you see me out with my titties sagging this summer, mind your motherf—king business,” Tammy lip-synched in a revealing TikTok video.

She added:

“It’s hot and a b—t is obese. So I’m gonna be out shaking ass like we at the strip club.”

