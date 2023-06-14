Amanda Wilhelm Isn’t Ready to Bone Razvan, Is Surprisingly Naive About Sex

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Amanda Wilhelm met Razvan Ciocoi for the first time.

Amanda’s story is complex. At 31, she is a widow. She lost her mother in 2019, and her younger sister just weeks after her husband’s passing.

And given the timeline, she spent her entire adult life with one man. Her sister worries that she doesn’t know who she is outside of being a wife and mother.

Amanda certainly seems to be rushing things with Razvan. But she’s also hesitant to break her “widow sex seal,” and is displaying some surprising sexual naivete.

Amanda Wilhelm had not been away from her two children, 6-year-old Aleena and 3-year-old Jr., since their father died in March of 2022.

But, eight months later, she took a flight to Romania to see Razvan.

So, on Season 6, Episode 2, we got to “meet” Razvan for ourselves ahead of her arrival.

Razvan is 26 years old. He lives in Bucharest, Romania.

He is an actor and a model. Though, as we all know, it is very difficult to make a living in those roles unless you are part of the tiny percentile of superstars.

So he spends a lot of his time building up a following on social media. And yes, the majority of his followers are women.

Razvan can receive direct, financial gifts from followers. He has previously made as much as $2,000 in a month simply from his fans.

That is how he and Amanda first spoke. She sent him a digital rose — a tiny gift, but it caught his attention. And then he noticed that she was hot. She had noticed the same about him.

The camera watched as Razvan prepared to receive her.

If you watched Razvan showering in his bathroom and got the impression that he’s showered on camera before, you’re absolutely right.

It is one of several “teases” that he does for followers that keeps them paying his bills. Of course, his work to appear available for thirsty viewers has caused friction with Amanda more than once.

She’s a jealous person. He flaunts his body to viewers and flirts on social media. Razvan may be excited to see Amanda, but it’s hard to see how this could work.

Still, they were overjoyed to see each other in person for the first time. Amanda and Razvan hugged.

They also kissed.

Cameras captured their first kiss. And, seconds later, their dozenth.

But the smooching remained fairly PG.

In fact, when they stepped outside, Razvan tried to dial things up a notch.

Amanda told him “Don’t put your tongue in my mouth.” There are different types of kisses, and some of them imply different levels of intimacy.

Amanda spoke to the camera, admitting that she’s not ready to go full speed with Razvan.

It will take some time for her to become comfortable being physical with him.

This isn’t just about her husband dying only 8 months earlier. Apparently, she never had another partner other than Jason — in life or bed.

Is there a nice way of describing someone’s home as “influencer hell?” Because … that does describe Razvan’s lodgings.

It’s clearly a nice, upscale apartment. It is also devoid of color or character. Every single room — including the bathroom — has to be a photo studio.

We get it; it’s Razvan’s work. But it makes it an awkward place to receive a guest for three weeks.

We mentioned Amanda’s surprising sexual naivete. It is surprising only when we think of her as a 31-year-old mom. Less so when we remember that she has only ever had one partner.

It’s not just that she asks Razvan why he has tissues beside his bed. That’s awkward and a little silly (and weird to ask). It’s also that, when Razvan suggests that they could help with cleanup after sex, Amanda doesn’t seem to understand.

In her mind, tissues are for blowing noses and crying. Cleaning up after masturbation or sex apparently didn’t occur to her. Hopefully, she’ll figure it out before her kids are older.

Speaking of her kids, Amanda spoke to both of hers after arriving at Razvan’s apartment.

Her son clearly understands what’s going on better than she’d hoped, since he’s three. He once again asked about Razvan’s bedroom.

Amanda claimed to him (again) that she will sleep on the couch. But actually, no, that’s not the truth.

Amanda was a little cranky after her shower, complaining about Razvan’s products covering the extremely finite “counter” space (if one could even call it that).

He wasn’t super thoughtful about that. But Amanda was also clearly in a weird mood.

We get it. She lost her husband and sister in the span of weeks, and now she’s in a new place with a new man. And it’s all on camera. Razvan resolved to be patient with her, which is the right call.

They go to bed, and Amanda is clearly struggling to feel comfortable. Not physically, just emotionally.

Though she tells the camera that she won’t be sleeping with Razvan (except literally), they have some light PDA before lights out.

For now, they’re subjecting themselves to the agony of going to sleep in clothes. We’ll see how long that lasts. Assuming that this wasn’t just a front for the cameras.