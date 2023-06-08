Tammy Slaton: I Came So, SO Close to Dying...

Tammy Slaton may act silly at times these days.

She may even act combative.

Deep down inside, however? When she stops to really think about where she’s at and how far she’s come?

The 1000-Lb Sisters lead is mostly just grateful.

(Instagram)

Speaking to People Magazine on Wednesday, Slaton spoke VERY candidly about the milestones she’s achieved over the past several months since having bariatric surgery in 2022.

Prior to this procedure, Tammy came close to dying.

She was rushed to the hospital on the Season 3 finale of the aforementioned reality show… placed on a ventilator… and placed in a medically induced coma after her siblings said said she stopped breathing.

Scary, scary stuff.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star continues to earn praise for her weight loss journey. (Instagram)

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Slaton now tells People.

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

Indeed, fans have been offering Tammy their full support after seeing photos of her without extra oxygen.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine,” she added in this latest interview.

“I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Tammy Slaton appears to be in a very good mood here, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

Hence the gratitude we referenced above.

Slaton knows that she’s fortunate to be here, that she was so very close to, well… not being here.

“I’m feeling great!” Tammy said to People.

“I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

(Instagram)

These days, Tammy can walk without a wheelchair. She can sit in the front seat of a car.

Yes, these are legitimate accomplishments for someone who weighed over 700 pounds at one semi-recent point in her life.

Such milestones were significant enough to receive a shout out in her comments section from her weight-loss surgeon Dr. Eric Smith, who wrote the following:

“So proud of you.”

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023. (instagram)

Back in February, on an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Slaton stepped on to a scale, needing to weight below 550 pounds to qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said during this installment.

“I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

Slaton added back then:

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”