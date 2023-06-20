Tammy Slaton vs. Amy Slaton: Who Has Lost the Most Weight?

Let us be clear up front:

There’s no competition between Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. There shouldn’t be at least.

These 1000-Lb Sisters stars have dedicated themselves over the past couple years to self-improvement and better health and both should be commended for it.

Simply put: The Slatons look great and we’re super proud of each sibling.

(Instagram)

This said, Reddit users are involved in a friendly debate at the moment.

They’ve seen recent photos of Amy and recent photos of Tammy and they can’t help but wonder whether the latter actually weighs less than the former these days — despite Amy having undergone gastric bypass surgery long before Tammy.

“Does anyone else think Tammy … is smaller than Amy now?” someone on Reddit asked this week, adding:

“I mean, I don’t know how much she weighs, but Amy looks stalled while Tammy is starting to look even smaller.”

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star continues to earn praise for her weight loss journey. (Instagram)

Over the last several weeks, Tammy has been sharing more photos on Instagram than almost ever before.

She has proven to followers that she no longer needs the assistance of oxygen or even a wheelchair.

Speaking to People Magazine this month about her journey, Tammy told the outlet:

“I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

(TLC)

For her part, Amy hasn’t been talking much about her recent weight loss because she got underway on this journey long before her sibling.

Amy has two kids and wouldn’t even have been able to do so unless she underwent the aforementioned procedure years ago.

At this point, it appears to some as if Tammy has caught up to her loved one.

“Tammy is still larger than Amy. But Tammy has lost WAY more than Amy,” said another Reddit poster in response to this issue, prior to another chiming in as follows:

“I think Tammy has a different, more even weight distribution. Amy is very belly-centric which makes her look bigger imo, but Tammy overall has more fat and mass on her.”

Looking great, Amy Slaton! You’ve come so very far. (Instagram)

The most important takeaway here, of course, is that both TLC personality have come an extremely long way of late.

They are both well under 500 pounds, something neither could say back when 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on cable television.

Said a confident Tammy on TikTok a few weeks ago:

“I don’t give a f—k if you see me out with my titties sagging this summer, mind your motherf—king business.

“It’s hot and a b—t is obese. So I’m gonna be out shaking ass like we at the strip club.”