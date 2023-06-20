Did Kim Kardashian Try to Steal Kourtney's Spotlight After Her Pregnancy Announcement?

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she is pregnant. She did it in an extremely public manner.

All of that, ahem, hard work that she and Travis Barker put in to their marriage is yielding dividends.

But Kim also made a move this weekend. A public move.

Right on the heels of Kim and Kourtney’s on-screen rivalry, fans have to ask: is Kim trying to upstate Kourt?

Kim Kardashian felt shocked at the revelation of new family drama during Season 3. Wait, really? Drama helped build their family to where they are. (Hulu)

On Monday morning, Kim Kardashian stepped out in public with seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm.

She was also stepping out with her niece, Dream Kardashian. Rob’s daughter is six years old.

Kim looked great, as always, but also somewhat somber. North, who is now 10, was nowhere in sight. There is an assumption among fans that she might be in Tokyo with Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Say hello to Bianca Censori. She got married to Kanye West in January 2023 and, yes, she looks like Kim Kardashian. (Instagram)

This was a brief appearance, to be clear. Kim wasn’t up on a stage.

Rather, as The Sun documented, people saw Kim and (most of) her kids and one of her nieces walking into their hotel.

This is all during a NYC getaway. It’s not what Kim was up to that has people raising eyebrows, but the timing of this trip.

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

What’s that about timing? Well, over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian held up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign at a Blink-182 concert. Travis Barker, her husband, is that band’s drummer.

Kourtney was not merely making an homage to a Blink-182 music video in this moment. She was also sharing some news.

This is a cute and creative way to make a pregnancy announcement. Easily one of the best since Beyonce’s famous photoshoot.

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

This pregnancy will eventually be Kourtney’s Baby #4.

Though her three current children are all from ex Scott Disick, this will be her first child with Travis Barker.

The two have a lot in common, clearly. That they are both already loving parents to multiple children with an ex is just one of them.

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in the arms of Travis Barker in this black-and-white still from their The Kardashians special. (Hulu)

Remember, Kourtney and Travis went on a difficult IVF journey together.

Ultimately, they found that none of the resulting embryos were viable. That happens sometimes.

And while procuring sperm is generally a simple matter, extracting eggs is a lengthy process and can exact a real toll on the body. (You have to take hormones, and Kourtney had a particularly rough time with it)

Baby to be on board? Travis Barker is by Kourtney Kardashian’s side in this scene from The Kardashians. (Hulu)

So while we wouldn’t call natural conception between two healthy 40-somethings with complementary sex organs a “miracle” (not if words mean things), this was welcome news.

And obviously, Kourt and Travis have known for a while. And managed to keep it under wraps — even from tabloids that leaked Khloe and Kylie’s first pregnancies.

Now, that might be a miracle.

To hear Kim Kardashian tell it, she could not have been more mindful of her sister’s wedding and feelings. And she claimed to have the receipts to prove it. (Hulu)

So what does any of this have to do with Kim? It is upstaging to walk into a hotel? Of course not.

But, over the weekend, just one day after Kourtney’s announcement, Kim shared a video of a recent act of charity.

She gave a former prisoner, named Jeremy, a $5,000 check — and gave him and his young son a trip to Disneyland.

Kim Kardashian looks like she’s geared up to fight Thanos as she supervises a Dolce & Gabbana fashion project in Milan in late 2022. (Hulu)

The man served a whopping six years (out of an even worse ten year sentence) for alleged conspiracy to commit (wait for it) mortgage fraud. There are seditious conspirators who attacked the US Capitol a couple of years ago who served less than a twelfth of that and are now free again.

Anyway, folks on social media quickly accused Kim of “stealing” her big sister’s “spotlight.” Others pointed out that this has happened before.

We’re not so sure. Even if Kim truly intended to steal Kourtney’s shine … it didn’t work. Pregnancy is bigger than a $5k check.