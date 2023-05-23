Tammy Slaton Says: Look Out, Summer! My Tit$ and A$$ are Coming Out!

On multiple occasions over the past several weeks, we’ve pointed out the ways in which Tammy Slaton has been flaunting her new and impressive figure.

For the most part, this has entailed Slaton posting photos on her Instagram account.

She really does look great in this snapshots.

This past Saturday, however, Tammy lip-synched to a popular song in a TikTok video that made it clear she plans on showing off even more this June, July and August.

(TikTok)

“I don’t give a f—k if you see me out with my titties sagging this summer, mind your motherf—king business,” Tammy basically sang in this piece of footage.

She added:

“It’s hot and a b—t is obese. So I’m gonna be out shaking ass like we at the strip club.”

Let no one say Tammy Slaton lacks for confidence these days, huh?!?

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo to her official Instagram page in May of 2023. (instagram)

Slaton’s sassy message comes in the wake of her apparent split from husband Caleb Willingham.

It’s hard not to think she’s strutting her stuff on TikTok, and planning to strut it even harder this summer, as a sort of EFF YOU to Caleb.

In a since-deleted Facebook post last month, Caleb said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over. (TLC)

We’ve since heard that Slaton didn’t see any choice but to walk away from her husband of just a few months because Caleb isn’t committing to losing weight.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” a Sun insider previously claimed, adding:

“He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program…

“They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023. (instagram)

Tammy, of course, has been on the opposite end of this weight loss spectrum for awhile now.

She checked into a rehab facility last year and eventually qualified for gastric bypass surgery, which has helped Slaton go from over 700 pounds to closer to 400 pounds.

Pretty amazing, isn’t it?

Hence her newfound confidence and her plan to let it ALL hang out this summer.

(TLC)

According to a recent report, meanwhile?

Slaton has a new boyfriend… already!

The TLC personality has been seeing some Indiana-based TikTok user named Greg Morgan after the two allegedly met on this video-themed social media platform.

“Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off,” The Sun wrote last week.

“They’ve been seeing each other for about a month now. He’s come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky.”

Sounds serious.

