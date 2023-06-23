Tammy Slaton Returns to Wheelchair, Sparks Extreme Concern Among 1000-Lb Sisters Fans

Is Tammy Slaton backtracking?

Has she fallen once again into bad habits?

Heck, is Tammy Slaton okay?!?

These are all questions 1000-Lb Sisters fans are asking themselves after the TLC personality shared a slew of new photos on Instagram.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo in June 2023, prompting many to wonder if she needs a wheelchair to get around. (Instagram)

As you can see above via one example of these snapshots, the images feature Tammy staring intensely over the water as the sun sets in the background.

It’s a lovely picture, really.

But it’s also now a concerning one because Slaton is sitting in a wheelchair.

Over the last several weeks, she had posted many other photographs in which she’s up and walking and seemingly at a place in her health journey where she hasn’t been in years.

(Instagram)

“Why are you still in a wheelchair? Get up and start walking,” wrote one social media user after seeing this montage, while another added:

“Damn girl I thought you were standing up.”

She certainly has been.

That much isn’t up for debate.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star continues to earn praise for her weight loss journey. (Instagram)

Last week, for example, Slaton surprised the doctor who performed her gastric bypass surgery.

In a video uploaded to her official Instagram page, the 36-year old walked up — yes, WALKED up — to Dr. Eric Smith in honor of his birthday, showing off the fact that she has at last ditched her oxygen tube and was even strolling around on her own.

“Something’s missing!” Tammy says proudly in the footage, pointing to her face as she strolls up and gives Smith an embrace.

“No oxygen! That’s awesome!” Smith responds before the reality star shares that she’s been without it for two weeks at that point.

Tammy Slaton reunites here with the doctor who helped change her life. (Instagram)

Tammy, of course, may still need the help of a wheelchair on occasion… despite the hundreds of pounds she has shed since entering a rehab facility in early 2022.

She recently opened up to People Magazine about this impressive journey, confessing that she came very close to dying at one time.

She was placed in a medically-induced coma and a ventilator and then…

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Slaton told the publication.

“I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

She’s new, and she seems to be improved! We’re loving how far Tammy Slaton has come in 2023. (instagram)

This is why plenty of folks out there think Slaton deserves a break.

“Stop being ableist everyone. She could only use the wheelchair sometimes but she has a right to if she needs it,” wrote one supporter this week.

“She’s likely to get arthritis when she’s older and right now she can’t walk too far which is absolutely normal for someone with her conditions.

“Just be proud of her for making her life change.”