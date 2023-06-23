Jasmine Pineda Posts Tongue-in-Cheek Cooking Video: How to Peel a Potato!

During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine’s first night back together did not go as planned.

Gino just wanted to nap. He spent all day rejecting Jasmine’s advances. And then, while trying to make dinner, they both managed to upset each other.

Memorably, Jasmine asked Gino to peel the potatoes. Without the proper utensils, he refused. He went off to sulk, and Jasmine yelled and cried.

Now, Jasmine has posted a cheeky video to respond to that scene. She’s demonstrating how to peel a potato without the “proper tools.”

On YouTube, Jasmine Pineda posted a potato video — a tongue-in-cheek response to a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6. We’ve never seen her wield a knife before. (YouTube)

This is actually a pretty funny way to both directly address the episode and to show that the drama wasn’t really worth it.

This week, many months after Jasmine and Gino had their spat over a spud, she posted a YouTube video.

As if she had her own extremely simple cooking show, Jasmine walked people through exactly how to peel a potato.

(TLC)

First, Jasmine addressed that different cultures have different tools for this.

In many places, people use potato peelers to remove potato skins. (And, honestly, many of us don’t remove the skin at all if we don’t have to)

But she noted that, in Panama, it is not at all uncommon to peel a potato using a knife. It’s less efficient, and you have to be extra careful, but it works.

On YouTube, Jasmine Pineda demonstrated that it is, in fact, possible to peel a potato with only a large kitchen knife. Possible, but certainly not ideal. (YouTube)

Jasmine characterized that people in Panama would only use a peeler on “very, very rare occasions.”

Sure enough, she was able to peel the potato with just a very large kitchen knife.

But … the presence of the “proper tools” was obviously never the core issue when it came to her conflict with Gino.

Sure, potato peeling is hardly “rocket science,” as she accurately noted.

But here’s the thing: sometimes, people do need to simply make do. Manually squeezing a lemon to make lemonade, or using basic utensils to mash avocado for guacamole. Of course it’s possible.

Arguably, however, it’s not necessarily thoughtful to ask someone else to “make do” and improvise. Being fine with doing something a certain way doesn’t mean that someone else feels the same way.

(TLC)

Of course, at the same time, many of us might just forego making a certain food if we don’t have the right tools.

Yet we might go “sure” if a loved one asks us to make something, even if it’s not how we’d prefer to do it. Sometimes, that’s part of being a person.

You don’t have to do everything that someone wants. But we can all make reasonable allowances. It’s part of getting along with the people we love. Gino picked a weird fight for no good reason.

(TLC)

And, bringing it back around again, yelling, cursing, and then crying about someone walking into another room? Not super reasonable.

Gino and Jasmine might not have much in common, but they both behave in ways that creates conflict.

The potato was not the problem.