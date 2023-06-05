Tammy Slaton Gets All Silly, Wears Bunny Ears Amid Impending Divorce

Sad, unfortunate and heartbreaking divorce?

WHAT sad, unfortunate and heartbreaking divorce?!?

As new information continues to be made public about Tammy Slaton’s split from husband Caleb Willingham — after just a scant few months of marriage — the 1000-Lb Sisters star has seemingly come forward with a brand new message.

And it goes something like this…

Tammy Slaton appears to be in a very good mood here, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

I’m all good over here, folks! Thanks for asking!

Tammy didn’t say this directly, of course.

But take a look at the photo above and the photo below, both of which Slaton posted to Instagram late last week amid reports that her relationship is over.

In these snapshots, the 36-year-old is donning a tie-dye T-shirt and bunny ears headband, smiling as she throws up peace signs.

(Instagram)

She doesn’t look especially concerned about her romantic present or future, does she?

“You go girl!! You are doing great! I’m so happy for you!,” one fan wrote in response to the images, while another added:

“Tammy you look so good. I miss seeing you on tv. It’s been cool to watch your journey and to see you win. So sweet. You did it.”

Slaton has impressed those on social media with her extreme weight loss over the last few months, as she doesn’t even appear to need oxygen at this point in her journey.

Tammy Slaton uploaded this photo to her official Instagram page in May of 2023. (instagram)

On an episode of her reality show that aired in February, which featured footage from many weeks earlier, Tammy stepped on a scale and was overjoyed to see the results.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said at the time. “I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

It sure was.

Slaton was then approved for gastric bypass surgery, which helps explain why she is looking so strong and healthy these days.

(Instagra)

On the personal front, as cited previously, things aren’t going as well for Tammy.

Willingham acknowledged as much in late April when he said he was married “on paper” online.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb said the decision to split up was made by Tammy, admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

(TLC)

A source then told The Sun that the spouses are going their separate ways because Caleb has been slacking to such an extent on his own journey.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” this insider said last month, adding:

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program.”

Concluded this report:

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining,” continues this new report.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”