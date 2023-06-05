Bam Margera: Family Says Jackass Star Has Gone Missing in LA After Threatening Suicide

There was more frightening news involving troubled Jackass star Bam Margera this weekend.

And for a while, Bam’s family feared the worst.

As we reported last week, Margera recorded an Instagram video in which he threatened to overdose on crack unless he was allowed to see his son.

The 43-year-old said that he not seen 5-year-old Phoenix in over two months, a fact confirmed by Bam’s estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, who says she’s concerned about Margera’s drug use and recent brushes with the law.

Bam Margera is estranged from his wife and son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For a few terrifying hours on Sunday, it looked as though Bam might have made good on his threat.

His brother, Jess Margera, tweeted that Bam had disappeared in Los Angeles, and police had been unable to locate him.

Jess indicated that time was of the essence, and there was reason to believe that Bam was a danger to himself.

Bam Margera attends the a film screening in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately,” Jess tweeted.

“I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.”

Bam’s attorney, Peter Thompson, told TMZ that Bam had traveled from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles with the hope of forcing Nikki to let him see Phoenix.

Bam Margera is currently on the run from the law. (Photo via Instagram) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Needless to say, it seemed unlikely that this situation would have a peaceful resolution.

But amazingly, Jess’ latest update indicates that Bam is safe and sound — and he thankfully did not confront Nikki at her home.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the Margera family can breathe a sigh of relief just yet …

Bam Margera after surrendering to police following three days on the run. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“They found him safe,” Jess replied to a fan’s question about Bam’s welfare.

“He texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is ‘at peace’ and that he took enough pills to stop his heart,” he continued.

“And some really heartbreaking dark shit. Thanks to everyone who shared info today.”

Bam Margera has been battling addiction for years. (Photo Credit: WeTV)

Yes, it sounds like Bam still needs to do quite a bit of work on himself if he wants to gain the sort of stability he’ll need in order to reenter his son’s life.

Margera told friends in Pennsylvania that he was returning to LA with the goal of checking into rehab, but sadly, it sounds like he hasn’t done that.

Hopefully, Bam will recognize how desperate his situation has become before it’s too late.

Bam Margera was recently on the run from the law. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this very stressful time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.